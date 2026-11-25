'There's something refreshing about someone aging without making it their biggest problem in life.'

Is it just me, or are there many celebrities who still look amazing for their age? Well, apparently, other people have noticed too — they started sharing their thoughts in awhen someone asked them to name a celebrity who's aged"incredibly gracefully without trying to fight it.

" If you scroll below, you'll see some of their replies — and honestly, I agree... "Keanu Reeves. He seems more interested in being a decent human being than in trying to look 25 forever. There's something refreshing about someone aging without making it their biggest problem in life.

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""Much to my surprise, Pamela Anderson. I cannot applaud her enough for the stand she has taken against makeup at her age, particularly after her previous lifestyle and need to be glamorous all the time. She's just as beautiful without makeup.

""Harrison Ford. Dude is in his 80s and could still take your girl.

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""Marisa Tomei has aged like a fine wine. " "Aging gracefully doesn't mean looking half your age. It means looking your age and carrying it well. You carry it well, Judi Dench!

""Put Viola Davis up there as well. She, too, has aged beautifully.

". He just gets better and better with each passing year. Totally turning into a Silver Daddy.

" "Tim Daly. He's been in many shows, and has a new one starting soon with Tea Leoni. He holds his age well and looks better in every project.

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"was a new show in the late '90s. The faint lines around her eyes and unaltered facial features make her look elegant.

" "Maggie Gyllenhaal looks fantastic. I’m a 50-year-old man, and she’s about the same age as me. She just looks like a really attractive, natural middle-aged woman. Gorgeous.

" "Matt LeBlanc. He was a super hot hottie in his youth, and he just seems so comfortable in himself as he ages. And he’s funny. What more could we want?

"Does anyone else come to mind? Let us know in the comments or the anonymous comments form below!