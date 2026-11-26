The 'Obsession' thing is genius, actually.

"Little to no makeup is liberal-coded here in the Deep South. ""Around here, if someone cringes saying Kristi Noem's name, they're probably left-leaning. ""Taking accountability for their actions, addressing behaviors, and apologizing with sincerity instead of attacking the person.

""Simply put, it's folks who are vocally anti-AI. They do not generate AI images of any sort, for any reason, because they respect the environmental and artistic damage done by AI. They even find casual AI usage contemptible.

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"—Anonymous, 42, Female, North Carolina"They make positive statements about people wearing gender nonconforming clothing. "—Anonymous, 42, Female, North Carolina—Anonymous, 46, Female, Minneapolis, Minnesota"As a lesbian, I just mention my wife and see how that goes, lol. Progressive folks don't skip a beat and just continue with the conversation. Conservative folks tend to get awkward, whether it's by performing supportiveness, taking a while to process the information, or becoming visibly uncomfortable.