These tips will save you a lot of time.

Don't we all wish we had a handbook on dealing with life? Well, since that's not available, Reddit users decided tothat'll help the fellow person on their journey, and boy, did they say some helpful things.

Below are 19 of the best responses:2.

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"Working out 3–5 times a week not only makes you stronger, but it also helps mentally and prevents injury. It makes you feel good, boosts your confidence, and so on. It's the best damn thing you can do.

"4. "Stop caring so much about what other people think of you. Invest more in your home — even if you’re only renting. Turn it into a space so comforting, beautiful, and you that you actually want to stay in all the time.

And remember: The words people can use against you are only as powerful as you allow them to be. Don’t be afraid of your own ghosts. Be as transparent as you can. Because when you’re completely honest and unapologetically yourself, there’s very little anyone can use to hurt you.

"5. "For me, it's discovering those guided sleep meditation videos on YouTube. Even if I don't fall asleep, I at least get up feeling mentally and physically relaxed. Before, I used to feel more tired when I got up.

Without sleep, I would overthink, get anxious, have palpitations, and think of the worst-case scenario for every case. I also felt more exhausted after what was supposed to be a short nap for mental and physical relaxation.

"6. "When I was 23, my then-girlfriend told me that she was breaking up with me because I was an alcoholic. I tried to stop for her, but failed. She said I had to move out.

But then she said her uncle joined AA and has been sober for 10 years, and I should give it a try. I went to my first AA meeting on October 29th, 1978. I haven’t had a drink or drug since. I still go to meetings.

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She still broke up with me, but I decided to try AA as an experiment. At 23, I was a college dropout, having only attended one semester and failed every course.

""After getting sober, I went back to school and graduated with a 3.85 GPA and a Bachelor of Science in engineering.. When I was 52, I changed careers to substance abuse counseling and got a Master's in social work and a social work license. So I went from being a hobosexual to having a productive, comfortable life.

"8. "Consistency beats motivation. Small actions repeated every day usually achieve more than occasional bursts of effort when you feel inspired.

"9. "I try to practice what I call SCGG every day: Stoic — try to be stoic about your problems; just do the right thing and deal with whatever consequences come. Curious — be curious about everything: people, processes, art, life. As Ted Lasso says, 'Be curious, not judgemental.

' Gratitude — there is always something in your life to be grateful for; I list many of those things when I meditate in the mornings. Grace — everybody is fighting a battle you have no idea about. You can't tell by looking at people because sometimes the battle is inside, so cut everyone a little slack. The last thing that has contributed to my peace of mind is getting debt-free as soon as you are able.

That's huge.

" 10. "This is your life, and you are living it. Things aren’t going to magically change overnight. No one is coming to save you, so if you want changes in your life, you have to make them yourself.

Stop waiting.

"11. "Compound interest and low-risk investing. When I think about all the money I blew in my twenties on dumb shit... I could’ve still had a great time, but also been sitting on four times the net worth.

My advice for young people is to set aside any amount from every paycheck and forget it exists. This is especially true now. We are heading into a high-interest-rate environment, which benefits savers and punishes borrowers. It’s never too early, and no amount set aside is too small.

"12. "Don't always assume someone's intentions are as good as yours would be towards them. Yes, this applies to the people closest to you, too.

"13. "Invest in the stock market. I'm 31, and I feel like I wasted so many years. I just wish I wasn't so ignorant and scared of it.

I read books and finally understood how it works and how to invest safely for my retirement .

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"14. "Accept that you have no control over other people. You can’t fix them. You can’t change them.

Stepping in to save them over and over is actually doing them a disservice.

"15. "Be honest about what gives you joy and repeatedly chase it all your life. It will more easily land you a fulfilling career and help with life choices than any other metric or aim.

Do you find joy reading? Say so, and find education that appreciates readers. Do you like figuring out science? Do that!

Do you like hanging out with people? Spend time with your kids? Helping the poor? And so on...

Joy isn’t pleasure, though. Pleasure is short-lived and superficial; joy is what fulfills you deeply, recharges your batteries, and makes you feel alive. This seems like superficial advice, but everydecision in my life was made by choosing motivations other than joy. Chasing status, fear of risk or randomness, trying to get my boss or significant other to like me…were all bad counsel.

"16. "Fight for your health with doctors. You know when you’re in pain and when something's wrong. You’re the expert on you, and you’re paying them to find out what is causing it.

Make them! Don’t be afraid of 'being a bitch' or a Karen. The only person who’ll look out for you is you.

"17. "You can accomplish a lot by dressing well and acting confident. People will just assume you know what you're doing or talking about.

"18. "Don't lie in bed all day or for a long time. Even if all you do is go to the couch or the desk, it's better. Go for a walk outside, even if it's only for 5 minutes.

Don't stay in a place or thing that drains your energy or makes you unhappy. This could be a job, place, or relationship. Life is not a prison. You can make changes and do something different.

"19. "I wish I'd known how easy it is to get rich. I was spending so much money on crap I didn't need, then I started buying the S&P index and some individual stocks that I thought were cool. After a couple of years, I was impressed.

After 20 years, I had more than a million in stocks and was making more in gains than I made at my job. The earlier you start, the better. This is the biggest cheat code in life.

"Have any cheat codes that you would like to share? Let us know in the comments or in the anonymous comments form below! I Seriously Doubt Anyone Without A Genius-Level IQ Can Complete All Of These Word Chains, But I'd Love To Be Proven Wrong