People Are Sharing '70s Habits That Would Shock Us Today

'There was a time when you just didn't pick up your dog’s poop. No one walked around with little plastic bags.'

Times, they are A-changin', and changin' pretty quickly if you ask me. What was socially acceptable one day is completely unheard of the next, and we look back, thinking, "How wasIt's really strange to think how much has changed over a relatively short period of time, and as much as things feel like theysuck today, this was a great reminder that a lot of changes were for the better.

Here's what people had to share: 1.

Also read People Are Sharing The 'Religious Plot Holes' Nobody Seems To Question

"When you were done drinking a can of soda, a bottle of beer, or eating a candy bar, you'd just throw the trash out the car window or on the ground on the side of the road or in the woods or on the street, wherever you were. Kind of hard to believe we all did that.

" 2. "Socially acceptable alcoholism was everywhere, and because of that, so was drunk driving. It is very odd how long it took for drunk driving to get on law enforcement's radar. I'll never forget I was a passenger in a drunk buddy's vehicle and we were stopped by the cops.

My friend exited the vehicle, and the first thing he said was, 'Ossifer, was I exspeeding the seed limit?

'' Literally. Exact quote. Both cops burst out laughing, and one of them looked at me and said, 'Can you drive, or are you drunk, too?

' I said, ' Yes, I can drive,' and the cop said, 'Get him home and don't let us see you out again tonight. '"3. "We would pile up all the leaves from your yard in the fall and set them on fire. There were piles of smoldering leaves everywhere in the neighborhood; they’d burn for days.

Plus, everyone had a burn barrel in the backyard, and that’s how we 'recycled' paper, etc."4.

"Streaking! People would get the urge, undress, and run like hell from one location to another! Even at my high school, while classes were in session! Ha, people just wanted to feel free!!

🏃🏃‍♀️" 5.

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"Attitudes toward mental health, gender roles, and privacy were very different. Therapy carried a strong stigma, many workplaces openly favored men for promotions, and personal information was often handled with far less confidentiality than people expect now.

"6. "The cost of long-distance phone calls. It was long-distance for my sister to call my parents, but not long-distance for my parents to call my sister. So when the phone would ring only once, my mom would immediately call my sister back.

That was our secret code.

"7. "Not only did we have a rotary phone, but we had a party line, meaning about 10 residences on our street shared a physical phone connection. Sometimes you would pick up the phone and your neighbor would be talking to someone else.

Then if someone got impatient with how long your call was taking, they would pick up and hang up about 50 times in a row! I really hated that!

" 8. "Children normally wandered around free-range on their own without a care in the world. No one worried they were lost unless they were under 5 years old or so.

Then we’d ask them the eternally universal question, 'Do you know where your mommy is?

'"9. "All the waiting. You'd wait for days for photos to be developed. When you ordered from a catalog, you had to wait two or three weeks for the item to be delivered.

When you watched your favorite show, it was another week before the next episode aired. To hear a certain song, you had to wait for it to come on the radio. Everything was so different from how it is now.

""We had one between the wings of the buildings. It was staggering how much drug was sold there. You could get anything you wanted.

" 11. "Women couldn’t get credit cards without their husband’s permission. If you were a single woman, even an employed single woman with a good career, you were still pretty much shit-outta-luck on purchasing anything using credit.

"12. "The smell of traffic. Almost everything was carburetted, and there were almost no catalytic converters. If you got stuck in a jam, the smell of exhaust gases was very strong — and leaded.

"13. "No, there literally wasn't anything on TV after midnight, and they played 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the end of the broadcast every day. " 14. "Politicians used to resign if they were found out for their corruption or when they had public sex scandals.

Now, not so much.

"16. "When you pulled into a gas station, a bell would ring, then an attendant would come out, pump your gas, clean your windshield, and check your oil. They would even add a quart if you were low.

" 17. "Stores used to let kids buy cigarettes for their parents — no note, no nothing, just cash in hand. My dad would send me out with enough extra money for chips and a soda. I still remember his preferred brand 50+ years later: Benson & Hedges Multifilters.

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"18. "When you'd go to buy shoes, there was a man who would measure your foot, go to the back room to find your size, and then you'd sit on a little stool while he slipped them on your feet. "19. "There was almost no regard for safety when it came to cars and seatbelts.

We were rolling around in the back of my mom's station wagon like loose bowling pins.

" 20. "You could buy cigarettes for $0.50 a pack, gas for $0.59 a gallon, and candy bars for $0.10. Also, kids' cereal used to come with toys inside the box.

"21. "Young children walking to school without adult supervision. I had to cross busy streets, but there were always crossing guards to control traffic. The crossing guards were senior citizens who volunteered to do it without pay.

Today, those senior citizens are probably still working real jobs to make ends meet.

"22. "School dress codes: girls were required to wear a skirt/dress , and boys were required to wear dress pants and a collared shirt . Also, boys' hair could not be over their ears or reach the tip of their nose.

"25. "We didn't have instant/digital photos. You'd take pictures at Christmas, but might not use the film up until February. By the time you took the film in to be developed and picked up the pictures a few days later, you got to relive the past with a bit of wonder and a little bit of embarrassment.

" 26. "There was a time when you just didn't pick up your dog’s poop. No one walked around with little plastic bags.

"27. "In the '70s, I call it 'The House of One. ' One bathroom to be shared by multiple people, one telephone with a very long cord, one TV with an antenna, one car that was shared if there was a teen who had passed driver's ed. There wasn’t much disposable income, so we relied on the power of one.

And these essentials were treated with respect because we couldn’t afford a replacement if something happened to them.

"28. "You used to have to read the TV Guide to make a list of your favorite shows so you would know when you had to be home to watch them. If you missed them, you had to wait for the summer and hope that they appeared in the rerun schedule.

"29. "When you handed your credit card to the salesperson, they would place it in a machine that literally took an impression of it by pressing it into carbon paper. "30. "We didn't even have answering machines.

If you wanted to get ahold of someone, you just had to call back later.

"32. "We used to have to call a dedicated number to get the exact time. 'At the tone, the time will be…' I loved33. "You would have to call the movie theater to listen to the 10-minute recording that listed the showtimes while writing them down so you could arrive over an hour before the movie started to stand in line with your friends to buy tickets.

"35. "It wasn't weird to smile at a stranger in public and strike up a conversation; it was encouraged even. "36. And finally, "You weren’t bombarded with insanity from the President literally every day.

You might go days without even thinking about politics.

"If you grew up in the '70s or earlier, what other things were socially acceptable back then that would seem totally wild by today's standards? Let me know in the comments or tell me using the anonymous form below. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!