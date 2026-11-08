People Are Revealing Their Families' Mind-Blowing Secret Crimes, And It's Extremely Juicy

'They even made an episode of Forensic Files about his crime.'

As a full-time writer at BuzzFeed, I cover travel, books, relationships, sitcoms, and all things pop culture. Every family has its secrets. But there's a difference between"Aunt Carrie used to date Uncle Joe before she married Uncle Darren" and"Yeah, Grandpa embezzled money from his clients for years and then changed his name and fled the country.

We have no idea where he's at, but we hope he's well.

Also read 5 Sexual Kinks People Are Curious To Explore

" Well...as much as we love a weird family dating history, today we are digging into the kind of family lore that involves, well, breaking the law! , people are COMING CLEAN about their family members' crimes that they've kept secret for FAR TOO LONG. So get ready, because these family trees are about to be RATTLED like a HURRICANE...and I fear they may lose some branches. Take a look:"My mom set a dude on fire.

When I was young, I had a babysitter named Chris. He was the uncle of my two best friends, Abby and Becca. He was also awful. Anyway, I never told anyone, but it turns out my best friends did.

They told my mom, and she was pissed. Soon after, there was a party at my friends' parents' house. My mom went and saw Chris, who was all nice to her. They were outside in the backyard when she started joking around, roughhousing, and messing with him.

Then she grabbed some lighter fluid and sprayed some on him. Hahaha, just a joke, right? She lit a match. And then she set him on fire.

According to my mom, they put the fire out quickly, so he was fine. But before she left, she told him, 'That's what it's like when you're scared for your life.

' Apparently, he moved to Florida the next day. ""Last year, my mother burned down my childhood home, where she, my dad, my niece, my sibling, and my sibling's partner all lived. She did it because she believed my dad was cheating on her, despite having no evidence. This wasn't the first time she had accused him of cheating without any proof.

In doing so, she destroyed everything we had built and kept in that home. Then, after the fire, in what I can only construe as an act of desperation, my mother went to my bank and stole all the money from my accounts because she was listed as a secondary account holder. The moral of the story is to take your parents off your bank accounts as soon as you turn 18.

She's now serving time in a county jail for the arson after taking a plea deal in exchange for a reduced sentence. She played the poor-old-lady act in front of the judge, and he took pity on her when she didn't deserve it.

" "My great-uncles stole their dad's corpse from the funeral home, took it out into the woods, and hung out with him one last time. They broke into the funeral home by backing their dad's work truck through a wall. Their dad was a professional burglar who would have appreciated the irony of a thief's corpse being stolen. He would've thought it was hilarious and been proud that his sons pulled off the stunt.

They even played a game of poker with his body in the woods! At some point, they got caught because they attended the funeral the next day in handcuffs.

""My twin brothers boosted a car and robbed the 7-Eleven about half a mile from their house. They ditched the car just 10 houses away from their own. So, how were they caught? Well...

"'We got an alarm here. What happened?

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' the officer asked. 'How do you know it was these guys? ' the officer asked. 'I was watching TV when two guys parked a car in front of my house.

One of them got out with what looked like a bottle of Windex and cleaned all the door handles and the areas around the doors. Then he opened the door, and the other guy took the stuff and cleaned the inside. After that, they ran off up the street.

'The neighbour replied, 'Well, it was Tim and Tom, the twins who live up the street from me. They're about 6'4", and they're twins.

'" "My great-aunt disappeared off the face of the earth after her daughter's wedding, and nobody had any clue what happened to her. No one suspected foul play or anything. Well, about a month ago, we found out that she had passed away last year. Apparently, she'd skipped jury duty to attend the wedding, and instead of doing anything logical, she straight-up ran away and lived in hiding in a backwoods town in Washington.

She didn't send any letters or anything; she just decided that the most effective way to get out of jury duty was to live in hiding for 30 years.

""My sister-in-law worked at a ski hill, and one week, a company ran a promotion where they brought in huge inflatables, like the giant gorillas you see outside car dealerships. She'd watched them inflate and deflate the things for days, so she knew what they looked like when they were deflated. One day, as she was leaving work, one of these deflated mascot thingies was sitting right behind her car.

My sister-in-law had never stolen anything in her entire life, but for some reason, at that moment, she suddenly decided she wanted that inflatable. She plopped it in the back of her car and drove home. When I came to visit a couple of weeks later, she was freaking out about it. She asked if I wanted it, just to get the evidence out of her house.

And that's the story of how I came to own a two-story-high inflatable cow.

" "When I was still very young, my father used a fake name and pretended to be a wedding planner for a young couple. They hired him because he seemed trustworthy and was an excellent liar, which gave him access to their savings to buy wedding supplies and other necessities. Instead, he stole all the money from their account and ran away with it. As far as I know, he was never caught, and they never got the money back.

The worst part is that the poor couple never even got to have their wedding and were left with almost nothing afterward.

""Back in the mid-'90s, I lived in a shared rental house with four former schoolmates. It was a bit of a party den. We did lots of psychedelics, and friends were always crashing. One morning, my girlfriend and I were woken up by the police coming into my bedroom and telling us all to gather in the front room.

I assumed the police were there for drugs. We were all sitting in the lounge, hungover and confused, when the policeman said, 'So, who knows about the credit card?

' He just looked around, confused. Then one of my housemates stood up and said, 'No one else knows anything. It's just me,' and went off with the police. It turned out that a bank card had been delivered for a previous tenant, and my housemate emptied the account for a load of cash.

And what did he spend his stolen money on? A gecko in a big, fancy glass cabinet.

" "In the '70s, one night, my dad and his friend were out drinking when they heard there was a party happening at a pub across town, so they decided to head over. On the way, they passed a large club with a queue of people waiting to get in. My dad decided to show off a bit and pull a skid, but he miscalculated, hit a curb, and flipped the car.

The car finally stopped, and they got out and legged it. Everyone in the queue was cheering! They caught a bus home and immediately called the police to report the car as stolen. The police knew what had happened, but they couldn't prove anything, so they got away with it.

""My dad brought a banana tree to the US from his home village in Kerala. He literally walked through customs with a potted tree in his arms! The customs officer asked him what he was thinking, and he simply replied that the banana tree was from his mother's garden. The customs officer must have thought my dad was unhinged, but she let him walk right through.

We still have that tree and its offspring!

" "When I was in middle school, my buddy and I would sneak out of the house to ride our bikes and cause mischief. We tipped over a porta-potty, put someone's patio furniture in a tree, and did other dumb stuff like that. My buddy thought he could show off his muscles in front of some girls we liked by pulling a mailbox out of the ground. I told him he couldn't, and I was right.

To one-up him, I pulled the mailbox right out of the ground, and we laughed hysterically. Not even 10 minutes later, the cops rolled up with their spotlight on. They found us and brought us home. My dad made me go back to the house, and by then, the mailbox was already back in the ground.

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He made me knock on the door and apologize to the homeowner, who happened to be a 90-year-old woman with cancer. That straightened me out real quick, and I never did anything like that again. I realized I didn't want to live that kind of life anymore.

""My father committed one of the first computer crimes in the '90s. After he was fired from his job, he created a code that corrupted a ton of files. The FBI raided our home and arrested him, and he was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison. It was an interesting case because no one had ever committed a crime like that before.

They even made an episode of "There was this guy who was constantly getting drunk and harassing my great-aunt, so one of her male friends dressed up in an Easter Bunny costume, put a bat inside its giant fake carrot, and attacked the guy with it as a warning. Wild thing is, he got away with it.

""My friend once got blackout drunk and stole a bulldozer that had been left with the keys in it. He turned it on but obviously had no idea how to drive it, so he just made the scoopy part go up and down until the cops showed up. Somehow, they actually let him go, too.

" "My grandpa never obeyed train warnings. He always tried to beat the train instead of waiting at the arm. The first time, he got hit by a train while driving his new convertible to prom with my grandma. He had barely started making payments on the car, and it was completely totaled.

Luckily, they were both okay. The second time was a little less reckless, but still dumb. He was driving a semi-truck when it broke down on the tracks. Instead of abandoning his rig and load, he kept trying to get the tractor-trailer started.

The train hit the semi, resulting in a total loss and leaving him with a badly injured back.

" "My dad's cousin erased the names of all the family members from a property deed, leaving only his father's name. The paperwork had been damaged by water, so there was no easy way to tell what should have been there originally. According to family lore, he also paid off some local politicians and office workers to make sure the new deed would stand.

""I used to drive for my weed dealer. I was a new customer, but I never asked questions and got along well with him. When his car broke down, he asked if anyone could drive him around, and I volunteered. He liked that I was willing to help.

My car had tinted back windows but untinted front windows, so I'd pick him up, and we'd drive around for almost the entire day. It was pretty chill. He'd give me free weed and pay me $250 a day. I still worked my part-time delivery job, so I was pretty happy with the arrangement.

Eventually, he got his car fixed and didn't need me to drive him around anymore, which was fine by me, considering his ex snitched on him, and he got busted a couple of weeks later.

" "My dad got into a bar fight when he was 21 and hit a guy so hard that he ultimately accidentally ended the man's life. He went to prison, of course, but got released for good behavior. He never drank again, and whenever he got angry, he would simply walk out of the house to cool off. He turned 81 a week ago, and he's now the nicest, most easygoing guy you could ever meet.

He never judges anyone. He once said to me, 'We all make mistakes.

'""My uncle used to dress up with a group of friends as DEA agents in the '80s and raid drug houses...only to take the drugs for themselves. " "A relative of mine skydived off the World Trade Center back in the 1980s. He wore rubber gloves to climb the electric fence and had his parachute hidden under a shopping bag. He had a 'getaway car' waiting for him at the bottom, driven by his then-wife and friend.

His then-wife took the photos. He got caught 2 days later and had to apologize to the city and pay a small fine. No jail time, though.

""Back in the late '90s, two guys I lifeguarded with during the summer were arrested for making counterfeit money. I was genuinely shocked because they were both good kids and seemed pretty straight-laced. Apparently, they had a whole sweet setup, and the FBI investigated them for a year before finally arresting them. Neither of them served any time because they were 16, had no prior offenses, and I assume their parents hired some great lawyers.

One of them is an engineer now, and I have no clue what happened to the other!

" "My dad's side of the family grew up in the country in New Hampshire. My grandfather burned down an entire country club because he thought they were too stuck-up.

""A distant cousin convinced her terminally ill father to give her power of attorney, then stole all his money so she wouldn't have to split it with her brother. Don’t worry, though — she did go to jail because her rush to clean him out involved a whole lot of fraud and forgery.

" "My dad told me he once snuck into a tire warehouse, cut the alarm, climbed in through a window on the roof, and stole a bunch of tires. ""My uncle once stole one of those oil candles from our table at a Hard Rock Cafe. When we got outside, he pulled it out of his jacket, and it was still lit.

" And finally:"My sister shoplifts uncontrollably. She steals things everywhere she goes, and it's gotten to the point where her daughter, who just turned 1, has only consumed stolen formula. It's truly wild that my sister has never been caught.

"Now it's your turn! Do you have a scandalous family secret that you need to get off your chest? One that includes...breaking the law? Tell me in the comments or the anonymous form.

Extra points if it's downright strange and incredibly random. I wanna hear all about it!