Social media is awash with “Slavic girl diet” tips, but experts are divided on the benefits.

But are these"Slavic" foods, so to speak, worth the hype? While it's refreshing and oddly reassuring to see people enjoying the foods I grew to love, it's certainly been confusing to hear themTheir benefits appear to be many.

Buckwheat—which is naturally gluten-free—is full of fiber and celebrated for helping with blood sugar management, thanks to its low-to-medium glycemic index. Elsewhere, many have hailed pickled cabbage , as a gut health hero, and one of the many fermented snacks always praised in maintaining a microbiome. Even some more unlikely contenders have emerged.

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"Olivier," a mayonnaise-laden salad made with potatoes, carrots, peas and eggs is seen as a great low calories meal to help people hit protein goals and help with cravings. "The most useful thing about the trend is that it gives people new ways to get more fiber or oily fish into meals they already enjoy," Lauren Macrae, nutritionist at vitamin and supplement brand Bettervits, told"I’d say buckwheat is worth the hype, especially if you’re looking for an easy way to get more fiber into your meals.