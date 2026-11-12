People Are Exposing The “Secret” Signs That A Man Is Far-Right Or A Republican, And Whoa

'A red flag is if he believes in the 6/6/6 rule, which is when he believes that all women want is the man with 6-pack abs, who's 6 feet tall, and has a 6-figure salary.'

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"Coded clothes can indicate a man is right-wing. For example, any shirt that has an American flag on the sleeve with two rifles crossing or a 'Don't Tread On me' shirt.

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" "As someone who does combat sports, and is a woman, it's pretty easy to tell a guy's political leanings based on how they interact with me as a training partner. It is often the guys who most likely lean conservative who cannot conceive of me as equal to them, and therefore won't hit me during combat. It would be cute, I guess, if it weren't for the fact that it's not giving ME the practice I need.

" "I'm a woman who does combat sports and overtly conservative will dismiss my feedback while taking it from our male instructor, even though it's the exact same feedback, and I'm often paired with newer guys specifically because I know what I'm doing. ""A sign someone is conservative is when they insist that everything is 'fake news' and Fox News is the only trustworthy place to know what is going on!

It's hard to argue with people who are like this because if you mention that you heard something about anything political or national, they ask you, 'Where did you hear that?

' You mention a news station that is not Fox News, and they tell you that it's fake. " "An indicator a guy might be right-wing is if they have far too many American flags on their car or in their wardrobe. ""When men say they want a 'traditional relationship' to me, that just means they want all the control and money in the relationship. ""A way to tell is his reaction or attitude about feminism.

Being mad or dismissive at hearing how women’s rights should be taken seriously, taking it personally, or finding feminism offensive, downplaying statistics, or denying facts about domestic violence, or even joking about the matter are signs.

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""Unprompted generalizations of women are signs a man is red-pilled. I used to watch a horse-training channel on YouTube and realized every three or so videos, the trainer would take a jab at women completely unprompted.

'People take foals away from their mothers to bottle feed them when it’s unnecessary…Mostly WOMEN do this. ' Like, what? That’s so pointlessly gendered and inflammatory. It added nothing to the discussion.

I realized this is just his general disdain for women creeping out into unrelated subject matter. He’s not the only one I’ve seen do this. Anyone who pointlessly genders an issue or criticism is absolutely hiding an agenda.

""Before I met my husband, I remember going on a few dates where the guy asked me what I did for a living and how much I made. It was weird. I wasn’t asking them that question because I was looking for a partner, not a bank account. They would also comment whether I was making enough money or not.

That's a red flag.

""I knew this guy was red-pilled when he accused his ex of being a gold digger and only wanting him for his money, even though they made roughly the same amount. ""A red flag is if he believes in the 6/6/6 rule, which is when he believes that all women want is the man with 6-pack abs, who's 6 feet tall, and has a 6-figure salary.

""When a guy treats your appearance or personal choices as if they’re up for his approval. For example, if you have short hair—like a pixie cut—and he feels the need to tell you that you 'should grow it out,' that’s usually a sign.

""A red flag is when a man openly refers to women as 'bitches' behind your back. It’s an obvious red flag when he does it to your face, but it’s even more alarming when he clearly understands that it’s wrong , but simply doesn’t care enough to change his behavior across the board.

It’s a sign he has a very narrow idea of what a 'good woman' ought to be, and chances are, as soon as you become a 'bad' one in his eyes, you’ll be the next 'bitch' he complains about to all his buddies.

""If a man has his politics listed as 'moderate' on a dating app, he’s almost certainly right or far right. They absolutely know that most women don’t find red-pilled, trad wife dynamics attractive, so they get no dates, so they identify themselves as conservative.

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I used to think this applied to the US only, but I went on a date with a 'moderate' while traveling in Europe—and the man admitted to my face that he only lists moderate because no woman wants to date a conservative.

""One sign is if they don't take 'No' for an answer when they ask you out. One way they'll do this is by offering an alternate"One sign is how they react when conversations of gender come up. I go to a large university in the Midwest. The university tends to be more liberal-leaning; however, its location in a red state makes it a diverse mix of political views.

Since I studied to be a teacher, some of our classes involved learning how to teach a diverse set of students, whether it be immigrants, ELLs, or people with disabilities. One thing that came up in multiple classes was gender and how to make sure your classroom is open and comfortable for any and all genders.

I would always look around and see some male classmates either narrow their eyes at the professor or disengage for the rest of the lesson.

""A sign of red-pilled men is if they assume a woman is less passionate or knowledgeable about her interests or that she's into them for the 'wrong reasons. ' This is especially prevalent in nerd-related subcultures like gaming. Otherwise, seemingly nice guys have completely flipped on me when they learn that I’m a gamer because they think I’m inherently worse at the hobby or using it to get guys.

No, dude, I’ve been playing games since I was a kid, just like you. You’re just misogynistic.

""A subtle sign when dating is that they present themselves in terms of value . I once dated a guy who dropped the fact that, although he’s living with his parents to care for them as they age, their home will be a great asset for his future spouse after they pass.

The same guy described his work to me in terms of disposable income and expected me to get excited that I’d have access to $XX more a month if we were to get serious. It was an early sign because later, we broke things off after he was weirdly quiet during a discussion of the showand then admitted that he agreed that men are persecuted by women who reject them.

It was all there at the beginning, just subtle and disguised.

"And finally,"A major red flag is if they don't consume art made by women. If they don't listen to any female musicians or read any female authors, it is a sign that they don't respect women generally. "