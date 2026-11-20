'Our puritanical sensibilities around our bodies are weird.'

asked an interesting question:"What’s something society considers absolutely unforgivable, but you secretly think is understandable under the right circumstances?

" I didn't know what to expect, but many of the responses were quite the thinkers. Though, if brought up at a dinner party amongst close family and friends, who knows if a table would end up flipped. Here's what people said:"I don't like when people say things like 'they're still your family.

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' Just because they are, doesn’t mean you have to tolerate toxic and abusive behavior. I think, depending on the situation, it’s completely understandable to cut contact and not have those types of people in your life ever again.

""Not enjoying motherhood. I absolutely love my kids, but I seriously hated motherhood when they were babies. I was sleep-deprived, lonely, and felt like an outcast at the parent group. Two and a half years onward was all right.

I still preferred to go to work rather than be at home, though.

"I felt like throwing up"I believe some form of bullying is beneficial for children and teens. It builds resilience to harsh words and teaches people how to handle conflict. Things that are in desperate need nowadays. Also, some bullying can lead students to fall more in line with the status quo to avoid bullying.

I don’t mean this in any negative way, but someone who sticks to cultural norms is much more likely to have a higher-quality life. This is due to unconscious bias and judgment.

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"a lot of very innocent, kind people who’ve been seriously traumatized by bullying "Murder in self-defense, or in the defense of another, such as killing someone who has committed rape. When the person feels trapped with no way out, this would fall under self-defense. It's a case-by-case basis, and intention matters.

" "I would never classify cheating as courageous, nor do I consider it acceptable, but I can understand why some people would choose to — especially since it’s not always possible to leave a marriage for any number of reasons. I'm not making excuses for those who cheat or have cheated; it is still wrong.

And it is entirely OK for the person they cheated on to choose to leave for that reason, no matter what their role was in making the cheater’s life miserable. I’m just saying I can understand why hurt people may choose to do hurtful things or why they may feel they don’t have other alternatives.

" "Age gaps. I think it's a rather complicated subject. I'm not necessarily arguing that both parties being consenting adults is sufficient grounds for a healthy relationship; that's merely a legal prerequisite, not an indication of whether the relationship itself is healthy.

In the rare instance that two individuals with a significant age difference happen to be at comparable stages in life, share similar levels of emotional maturity, and meet as equals, I think there's certainly potential for a healthy relationship.

" "When organized religion is causing harm, that’s when my sympathy for that organization stops. I would never discriminate against someone for their beliefs that don’t harm others. But if they harm others, they’re evil. Don’t care which religion it is.

I lived outside the US for 10 years, and after moving back, I had a totally different perspective. It seems like people in this country do not know how good we technically have it compared to other places in the world.

" "I have met people with chronic pain . They use opiates to manage the pain. In both cases, doctors, facing pressure from the government, have reduced the amount of opiate-based pain medication to a level that is inadequate to manage their discomfort.

They have both been encouraged to learn to live with the pain via meditation, talk therapy, and acceptance. Both people had used opiates for years, and their dosage was not increasing; they were not diverting the drugs, and the drugs were not causing them additional health problems. The reduction in their dosage seemed cruel, officious, and arbitrary.

""In both cases, the reduction in their dosage caused a massive disruption in their lives, as the pain interrupted almost every aspect of their lives. Their doctors were sympathetic, but afraid of getting in trouble with the state medical board. These women, facing a life of chronic pain, both ended up turning to street drugs to supplement their reduced opiate prescriptions.

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They can now live their lives, but being forced to participate in the illegal drug market is a burden and exposes them to legal jeopardy and the risks of impure drugs and proximity to criminals. I don't like that they use street drugs, and I worry about their use causing them harm, but I understand why they did it, and I don't judge them harshly for it.

" "I think we should bring back shaming of public companies — establishments such as restaurants charging people extortionate prices for average food and service; gyms charging expensive membership fees for no amenities or clean facilities; real estate agents allowing their clients to overprice their very average house with no improvements made to it for 20 years; and non-premium brands charging premium prices. " "Not tipping if the service is bad.

I normally tip 20%, but if the service is bad, I won't; if it's meh, I only give 15%. I've had people get mad at me for this because they think that you have to tip every time, regardless of the service.

" "I wish the mores of US society around nudity were much more relaxed, like those of Germany and France. Our puritanical sensibilities around our bodies are weird. I've been thinking about this ever since the Janet Jackson Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. The national reaction to exposing her milk-maker for a fraction of a second was wild.

". And realistically, it's a huge blow to their families and loved ones, even if they are sure it's what they want and get their affairs in order. But IDK, it just seems sometimes like we live just for the sake of it, and if someone truly feels like this isn't worth it, then "My grandfather used to say, 'Never judge people because they sin differently than you do.

' I believe that. It's easy for me not to be addicted to alcohol because I don't like drinking, but I wouldn't ever judge anyone who does have a problem with loving it too much. Lord knows I have my own vices and issues. We have an entire legal system because some sins are, in fact, worse than others.

But I fear the bastardization of this belief is what prevents some in power from being brought to justice.

" "Being direct. I'm so tired of people trying to 'be polite' and making me guess how they feel or what they want. I extend the courtesy of stating how I feel and what I want. Why can't others do the same?

" "Changing your opinion — even if you were some evil person or a super bigot in the past, you can change for the better. A lot of people want to live on a moral high ground and never forgive others, even when they exhibit actual change.

" And lastly, this unserious-but-serious topic of debate:"Raisins in potato salad. The 'right circumstances' are when I don't have to eat it.

"What are some of your hot takes? Let us know in the comments. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can fill out the form below.