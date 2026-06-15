People Are Comparing Tom Holland And Zendaya’s 2026 “Spider-Man” Red Carpet Outing With Their Old Pics

Tom's 2017 outfits wouldn't make the cut today, I'll tell you that much.

Melinda Sue Gordon / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, © Sony Pictures Releasing / Courtesy Everett Collectionpress tour kicked off in Madrid today, which meant that Tom and Zendaya walked the red carpet together for the first time in four and a half years......

And don't they look fantastic?! The matching looks are perfect. red carpet in June 2017 — which, funnily enough, also took place in Madrid. We've gotta do a side-by-side comparison. Here they are in 2017 vs. 2026. Naturally, their long-awaited return to the red carpet has fans feeling all kinds of nostalgia, with many on social media





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