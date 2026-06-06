People are battling ‘ghost fat’ after losing weight on GLP-1s

Sometimes, seeing isn’t believing.

Across the country, Americans are losing weight faster than ever thanks to blockbuster obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, with roughlyExperts are calling it “ghost fat,” a phenomenon in which people who have lost significant amounts of weight still see themselves as being in a larger body than the one they now inhabit.

It’s sort of like a cousin to phantom limb syndrome, the strange sensation that an amputated body part is still attached, functioning and even At its core, ghost fat reflects a disconnect between the brain and the body. A person’s internal self-image — shaped by years of emotional memories, “We see this not only with weight loss but with other body-altering procedures.

It takes the brain time to catch up to the new appearance,” Dr. David Sarwer, director of the Center for Obesity Research and Education at Temple University’s Barnett College of Public Health, “In rhinoplasty, for example, it may take patients a while before they become accustomed to looking at their new face in the mirror after decades of looking at a more prominent nose. ”People struggling with ghost fat continue to perceive themselves as their previous, heavier size despite having lost significant amounts of weight.of 40 women who were 18 to 30 months post-bariatric surgery found that nearly two-thirds still perceived themselves as obese despite having lost a substantial amount of weight.

Someone struggling with ghost fat might automatically reach for a larger clothing size than they need or choose a wider seat out of habit. They may also instinctively turn sideways when walking through tight spaces, even when there’s plenty of room. Others continue avoiding mirrors or photographs, conditioned by years of dissatisfaction with their appearance.

The feeling of still being in a larger body despite significant weight loss can take a real emotional toll, fueling low self-esteem, anxiety, depression and a sense of disconnect from one’s own self-image.. Those folds can look and move in ways that closely resemble body fat, making it difficult for some to recognize just how much their bodies have changed.

Fortunately, in most cases, the brain eventually catches up, and a person’s self-image begins to align with their new physical reality. The ghost fat phenomenon is essentially driven by a lag between physical changes and the brain’s perception of the body.

“For my weight-loss patients, I have started to recommend cognitive behavior therapy,” Dr. Fred Pescatore, a physician who has experienced ghost fat himself, told “I truly believe this can help them navigate their ‘new world. ’ They have to learn to align their inner thoughts with their body image,” he continued.

“It takes time to overcome the stigma of your weight. ”, body scans and breathing exercises may also help people pull themselves out of their heads and reconnect with their physical selves. Instead of focusing solely on how you look, it can be helpful to celebrate achievements that reflect improved health and fitness — whether that’s climbing a flight of stairs without getting winded or lowering your cholesterol levels.

Take Sandra, a GLP-1 user who lost 41 pounds over six months but continued seeing her pre-weight-loss body staring back at her. Normally, she avoided her reflection. But for one week, she challenged herself to stop and really look. The exercise initially made her anxious.

By the end of the week, however, she said she was already beginning to feel more comfortable in her new shape..

“It’s more like I finally started seeing what felt like me in the mirror instead of a stranger. ”People struggling with ghost fat continue to perceive themselves as their previous, heavier size despite having lost significant amounts of weight. The ghost fat phenomenon is essentially driven by a lag between physical changes and the brain's perception of the body.





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Health Wellness Body Image Brains GLP-1 Obesity Psychology Self-Esteem Study Says Weight Loss

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