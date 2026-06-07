People Anonymously Exposed Their Darkest And Wildest Secrets They've Been Keeping For Years

'I'll dig him up and kill him again.'

There are secrets you take to the grave, and then there are secrets you apparently take to Reddit. After Redditorthe replies got dark fast — like true crime documentary dark...

So, here are the ones I dare you to read all the way through:"My family member murdered the mother of his children. And somehow, that isn't even the darkest part. He recorded it, and only the police and one other person have seen the video. Thankfully, he pleaded guilty, so her family never had to watch it.

But the person who did see it has never been the same. Being related to someone so evil is something I still struggle with. It feels like mourning someone you spent your whole life loving while they're still alive.

" "When I was 10, I was in my room around 9 p.m. when I suddenly became aware of a spiritual presence. It was my sister. We somehow 'talked,' and I found out she had been killed in an accident. My father had also been hurt but survived.

The next morning, my family sat me down and told me my sister had died in a car accident. I already knew, but I never said a word to anyone until now.

" "When I was a kid, an old lady told me she poisoned her husband by putting oleander leaves in his tea. I told people, but nobody believed me.

" "I had a weekend affair with a woman who, at the time, was an A-lister. This was in Chicago in the late '80s, and no, it wasn't. It was the only time I ever did coke, and it was off her body in the back of a limo. Her assistant actually had me sign an NDA.

I've only told a couple of very close friends who it was. My mother also knows because she was there when I met her. The NDA is void when either one of us dies, so if she goes first, I'll finally say who it was.

" "When I was 8, I was in the hospital for an appendectomy. The senior nurse on the ward deliberately opened up my wound. I believe she did it because she didn't want doctors transferring more high-dependency kids onto the ward. If I stayed in that bed, they couldn't put a more difficult patient there.

" "When I was 20, I was a shift manager at a retail chain, and my 16-year-old sister worked on the sales floor on weekends. A new cashier immediately called me over and asked who she was because he wanted to date her. I told him she was a minor and my sister, and he said I couldn't stop him.

Later, he kept trying to get scheduled near her, stood so close he was touching her, tried to hold her hand, and told another employee he wanted to make her his 'submissive princess.

' HR wouldn't help because my sister hadn't reported it herself. So I threatened him, and when he complained, I told HR I was just coaching him because a customer said he used a racial slur. They asked if I had heard it, and I said no — just like they told me they couldn't do anything without a witness. He got fired.

" "I worked in news for a little over five years. Because of that, I saw uncensored photos and footage of dead celebrities and knew information before it was published. I knewhad died about 15 minutes before people in my own office because my desk was next to the CEO, and I was nosy. What really bothered me was realizing how much of this information comes from shady cops and paramedics.

It made me feel like some people are secretly waiting for local celebrities to die so they can make money off the information or footage.

" "I was a bookkeeper and found evidence that our well-liked receptionist had embezzled almost $25,000. The police were called, and she was fired.

Then it came out that she had been sleeping with two married employees and the married owner. She sued for sexual harassment and settled out of court. The embezzlement charges were dropped, each employee paid $50,000, the owner paid $100,000, and one of the employees got divorced.

" "In the mid-'90s, my friends and I used to fish along a major aqueduct. We'd sneak onto the access road by shorting wires to open the electronic gate. One night, someone came through and locked the gate behind them, leaving us stuck. I found a control box and started shorting anything that looked like a gate.

I tried Gate 1, Gate 2, and Gate 3 before finding the south entry gate that let us out. The next day, we found out Gates 1, 2, and 3 were giant gates that emptied millions of gallons of water into a farmer's field. We accidentally created a lake that lasted for about six months.

" "My family has always joked that my grandma was a black widow. She was married four times, and all four husbands died in weird ways. One drove a tractor-trailer from Florida to, and his truck was later found locked and running at an Alabama truck stop near my grandma's relatives' huge farm. Another had a shellfish allergy and somehow ended up with lobster in his food at home.

Another tripped and fell down the basement stairs, even though the basement door was usually kept shut. The last one died of 'natural causes.

' Years later, while looking for jewelry she thought one of them stole, my grandma said, 'That son of a bitch. I'll dig him up and kill him again.

'" "I grew up in the country in Canada. In the early '80s, a man tried to rob one of our neighbors and steal his truck. The neighbor's dog alerted him, and he found the guy in his garage. Instead of running, the man confronted him, and the neighbor shot him.

Rather than calling the police, he wrapped the body in a tarp, used his backhoe, buried him 15 to 18 feet deep in the back field, and farmed over that spot for the next 40 years. After he died, his kids found a note explaining what had happened and went to the police. They didn't even come out to investigate.

"best friend . Her stepdad was standing in front of me, constantly asking if I was alright. All I remember is that I felt really weird, and something felt off. I spent a few hours in the bathroom, then went about my day.

It could have been completely innocent, but something about that incident has always felt wrong...

" "My dad illegally owned piranhas when I was a kid. When we moved, he gave them to a family friend. That family friend later needed to get rid of them, too, so he dumped them into a large body of water near us, where they were absolutely not native. About a year later, reports surfaced of a large colony of piranhas eating local wildlife and even attacking a dog.

Everyone was confused and terrified about how they got there. But I know.

" "During Vietnam, I visited a buddy in the hospital after he was wounded by machine gun fire. On the way back, I hitched a ride in an Army jeep driven by two sergeants. At one point, the jeep drove alongside a local man on a cyclo, then swerved into him. He went tumbling into a rice field like a rag doll.

The jeep dropped me off at my base and kept going. I realized there was no point reporting it because I didn't know who the sergeants were, had no way to identify them, and knew nobody in the Army hierarchy would care about one more dead Vietnamese man.

" "When I was in daycare, four girls who were just out of high school watched us every day. During nap time, I saw them daring each other to do stupid things while all the kids were supposed to be asleep. Eventually, one dared another to strip and run through the room. She did it, and as she passed me, we locked eyes.

After nap time, she came over and whispered that if I told anyone, she would come to my house, kill my parents and my dog, and leave me an orphan. She was fired six months later for showing us "I played golf with an Air Force One pilot. Near the end of the Bush I administration, he disappeared for six months.

When I saw him again, he said he'd been working nonstop, ferrying VIPs to the Caspian and Black Sea regions while they bought up oil and natural gas field leases tied to something called the TransAfghan Pipeline. So, if you're wondering what we were actually doing in Afghanistan…" "When I was 8 or 9, I went to the women's restroom at a movie theater by myself.

When I came out of the stall, I saw a man masturbating in the doorway. We locked eyes, and he said something like, 'Wait.

' I ran back into a different stall and stood on the toilet seat so he wouldn't see me. He started opening stall doors, but ran when another woman entered the bathroom. After that, I didn’t want to use public restrooms alone for a long time.

" "I know how people in my company's leadership team are allegedly embezzling money through crooked contracts. It's a public company, and I'm too scared to call it out. There are hints throughout the contracts, MSAs, resource rates, and the pressure to use a specific vendor. The money involved is in the millions, if not tens of millions.

Ever since I made one insinuating remark, my computer seems to have more activity trackers running.

" "My older half-brother is a monster. Shortly after I turned 8, he went to prison for 10 years for grand theft auto and attempted murder after shooting a man in the leg and stealing his car. My only memory of him before prison was him stepping on my throat and trying to kill me.

After he got out, he called my dad from a bus and said he had nowhere to go, so my dad let him move in with us. He was 30 at the time and started buying alcohol for my teenage friends and me just so he could hang out with us.

One night, he got drunk and showed us a knife the size of my forearm that was caked in dried blood, then claimed he had killed someone in Florida, and that's why he came to stay with us. Since then, he's been in and out of prison for crimes including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse, and identity theft. He's now a literal tree pirate who steals trees from people's land and sells them as firewood in Pennsylvania.

" "When I was younger, I had a very vivid dream that my mom woke me up and told me our family cat had died. In the dream, I got up, walked over, pet him, and put him in a box to bury him. What felt like a few moments later, I woke up for real. My mom told me the cat had died, and everything played out exactly like the dream.

" "I had a six-month fling with one of my best friend's mothers when I was in my early 30s. She was divorced. It started as a one-off drunken hookup, then it happened again, and then it became almost daily. Eventually, we both got paranoid about the damage it would cause if anyone found out, so we ended it.

She passed away a few years ago and took our secret to the grave.

"Got a dark secret that's hard to believe? Share it in the comments or the anonymous form below — your story may end up in a futureis an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider.

You can also search for your local center If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the





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