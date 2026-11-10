Insiders at the Department of Defense express giddy anticipation for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's ouster following GOP midterm losses, citing relief from his mandatory religious services and concerns over illegal war actions. While President Trump continues to support Hegseth, Democrats are expected to push for impeachment or dismissal as they prepare to take control of Congress.

Some Pentagon staffers are excited at the prospect of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth losing his job, insiders say. Insiders told the Daily Mail there is a “giddy” mood around the Defense Department following the GOP’s midterm massacre, as they believe the intense backlash against the war in Iran could trigger Hegseth’s removal sooner than they had hoped.

One Army official said they would be relieved if Hegseth were forced out, either through impeachment or by being fired by Donald Trump, as they would no longer feel obligated to attend Hegseth’s voluntary monthly Christian worship service at the Pentagon. Military members, including non-Christians, have been attending or watching the services out of fear of backlash from Hegseth if they do not.

Also read Hegseth to hold Pentagon briefing amid renewed impeachment bid, Iran conflict

“If we could hold a prayer meeting for him to be sent packing, most of us would be delighted to show up,” the official told the Daily Mail.against Hegseth over allegations that he illegally waged war in Iran without congressional approval and abused his power. The House is expected to vote on whether to impeach the defense secretary by Wednesday at the latest.

It is unclear whether the still GOP-controlled House has enough Republican support to back the impeachment effort against Hegseth. However, pressure on the defense secretary will intensify once Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

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Trump continues to back Hegseth, as he did during the SignalGate controversy, when the defense secretary faced accusations of committingFour Pentagon insiders told the Daily Mail they would prefer Hegseth to be fired rather than impeached, as this would be the quicker option, particularly if Trump wants to choose his replacement while Republicans still control the Senate and can confirm his pick. The insiders also hope that firing Hegseth soon would make it less likely that the Trump administration launches a fresh wave of attacks against Iran after the midterms, as the president has threatened to do.

“This isn’t about hoping to see Pete’s downfall or wanting retribution,” one high-level civilian defense staffer said. “It’s about not losing our personnel to a stage–2 Iran scenario that would be much more deadly than stage 1. ” Others fear the Trump administration will follow through on its threats to resume bombing Iran in a desperate attempt to end the conflict, which has dragged on for more than eight months with no end in sight.

“It could be a bloodbath,” an Army insider said, adding that Hegseth is “reckless enough” and Trump “so desperate to win something, anything” that resuming attacks against Iran is possible. In a statement, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said: “Secretary Hegseth is 100 percent committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office.

“Secretary Hegseth will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists. “The Department of War has followed the law, and our Secretary will continue to stand and fight every single day to support and defend the Constitution, lead our troops, and protect America,” Parnell added. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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