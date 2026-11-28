A Defense Department watchdog report reveals that Operation Southern Guard cost over $81.5 million while housing just 849 migrants at Guantanamo Bay, far below the promised 30,000-bed capacity.

The United States Department of Defense spent more than $81.5 million supporting a migrant detention operation at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, despite housing only 849 individuals during the process. A recent watchdog report released on Wednesday by the lead Defense Department inspector general disclosed the significant financial expenditure associated with Operation Southern Guard. This initiative, which began in 2025, was intended to temporarily house migrants before their repatriation. However, the facility never reached the massive capacity initially promised by the administration.

Massive Budget vs Minimal Occupancy at Naval Base

Defense Department officials revealed that the total commitment to Operation Southern Guard exceeded $81.5 million since the operation launched in 2025. This financial figure stands in stark contrast to the low occupancy numbers recorded at the naval base in Cuba throughout the duration of the program. The inspector general report confirmed that only 849 migrants were held at the facility during the entire operation.

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Initially, the Trump administration projected a much larger scale for the detention effort. President Donald Trump had instructed federal agencies to prepare facilities to detain individuals he described as high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States. He claimed at the time that the base possessed 30,000 beds available to house the most dangerous illegal aliens. However, this projection was based on historical data rather than current infrastructure realities.

An official reported to CNN that while Guantanamo Bay could accommodate 30,000 people during the 1990s, that specific level of capacity no longer existed in 2025. Consequently, the administration and military planners had to adjust their expectations and operational strategies to match the actual available space. This discrepancy between promised capacity and actual utility became a central point of criticism.

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Operational Delays and Extended Stay Durations

In the weeks following the January 2025 presidential directive, authorities rushed to establish temporary tent facilities at the naval base. Hundreds of military personnel were deployed to support the operation, which was expected to temporarily house thousands of migrants. The plan involved holding these individuals briefly before transferring them to their countries of origin.

The inspector general report noted that approximately 350 US military personnel were stationed at Guantanamo Bay as of September to support the Department of Homeland Security operations. The number of personnel varied over time, but the logistical burden remained high. Despite the heavy investment in personnel and infrastructure, the facility's maximum capacity throughout the operation was only 399 people at any given time.

Detention periods increased significantly as the operation progressed. Migrants spent an average of seven days at the base between July and September 2026. These delays were attributed to difficulties in securing repatriation arrangements with migrants' home countries and constraints related to flight scheduling. The report cited specific instances where administrative bottlenecks prolonged stays unnecessarily.

In one extreme case documented in the report, a single migrant remained at Guantanamo Bay for as long as 102 days before being transferred. As of September 3, there were eight illegal aliens held at the naval station. The report used the acronym NSGB to refer to the naval station in its official documentation. These extended stays highlighted the logistical failures in the repatriation process.

Political Backlash and Planning Criticisms

The financial and operational outcomes of Operation Southern Guard faced immediate criticism from political opponents and immigration advocates. Democrats criticized the use of expensive military aircraft costing some $21 million to transport migrants to Guantanamo Bay. The cost per flight hour for these aircraft was reported at $26,277, a figure that drew sharp scrutiny from lawmakers.

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Many activists and Democratic politicians took issue with the administration's characterization of the detainees. They argued that Trump's contention that the worst criminal illegal aliens were being detained was inaccurate. Reports indicated that many migrants targeted by US immigration agents were actually longtime law-abiding residents with jobs and families in the United States.

Financial breakdowns in the report indicated that the US Army accounted for the largest share of the funding allocated to the operation. Although the report did not detail exactly how the money was spent, the Army is generally responsible for overseeing and coordinating large-scale military logistical operations. This suggests that the bulk of the $81.5 million was used for transport, housing, and administrative support.

Internal assessments suggested that the operation suffered from insufficient preparation before implementation. One source with knowledge of the situation told reporters that there should have been a greater degree of planning before the execution of the policy. The source described the current situation as a scenario where everyone was trying to back into planning after execution had already begun.

The gap between the initial political rhetoric and the operational reality at Guantanamo Bay underscores the challenges of rapid policy implementation. While the administration sought to demonstrate a strong stance on border security, the low occupancy rates and high costs raised questions about the effectiveness of the approach. The inspector general report serves as a formal record of these discrepancies, providing a factual basis for future oversight and policy adjustments.