Pentagon Slashes Religious Affiliation List, Reclassifies LDS Faith Outside Christian Category

The Department of Defense reduces recognized religious affiliations from 200 to 31, moving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from under Christian designation, sparking bipartisan backlash.

The Department of Defense has sparked bipartisan backlash after slashing its list of officially recognized religious affiliation s for service members from roughly 200 down to 31 and reclassifying the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints outside the Christian category.

The move, which took effect recently, has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers and religious groups, who argue that the Pentagon is overstepping its bounds by making theological distinctions. The controversy centers on the fact that while the LDS faith remains on the list, it is no longer categorized under Christian religions such as Catholicism, Orthodox Christian, Baptist, and Jehovah's Witness.

The Pentagon spokesperson stated that the reduction is not about judging the legitimacy of any faith but rather to help chaplains quickly assess unit religious demographics to allocate resources efficiently. However, critics contend that the reclassification effectively demotes a major religious group and undermines the religious freedom of service members. The Pentagon's new list consolidates religious choices into broad categories, eliminating many specific denominations and also removing options for atheists, Unitarian Universalists, pagans, and Wiccans.

The Defense Department explained that the previous list of over 200 affiliations was outdated and unwieldy for chaplains to use in a practical setting. The new system groups Christian traditions under categories like Baptist, Presbyterian, and Methodist, but does not list individual denominations. For non-Christian religions, broad groups such as Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh are included. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now listed under its own heading, separate from Christianity.

This change has alarmed LDS service members and veterans, who see it as a government entity making a theological judgment about their faith. The Pentagon insists that the list is not a statement on religious truth, but simply a tool for administrative purposes. The backlash has been swift and bipartisan.

Democratic Representative Greg Stanton of Arizona, who represents a district with many LDS constituents, voiced his concern, saying, 'There are hundreds of thousands of Latter-day Saints veterans, and tens of thousands of active-duty Latter-day Saints service members are serving our country, some in combat zones right now. They deserve to know why Hegseth excluded their faith.

' Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, called the decision 'repugnant to any sense of decency' and criticized the government for meddling in doctrinal disputes. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has declined to comment on the matter. As the controversy grows, some lawmakers are calling for hearings and a reversal of the policy. The Pentagon has not indicated any plans to change the list, but the pressure is mounting.

The issue highlights ongoing tensions between religious freedom and government bureaucracy, and it remains to be seen how the Department of Defense will address the concerns raised by service members and their representatives





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Department Of Defense Religious Affiliation Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Pentagon Bipartisan Backlash

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