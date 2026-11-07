Pete Hegseth Empowers Dakota Meyer to Fix Military Barracks Amid $285B Backlog Crisis

Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer leads Pentagon task force to fix barracks decay. Facing mold, water damage, and a $285 billion maintenance backlog, Meyer challenges Congress to resolve funding delays.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has formally empowered Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Dakota Meyer with direct decision-making authority to overhaul the deplorable living conditions facing U.S. service members across all military branches. Meyer, serving as the senior adviser to the Pentagon's newly established Barracks Task Force, is no longer restricted to observing or studying the crisis but is now mandated to actively execute repairs and allocate resources where they are needed most. This strategic shift bypasses the traditional layers of oversight that have historically stalled infrastructure improvements and left installations in disrepair.

Meyer has revealed grim details from his recent inspections of military bases, noting that he has visited more than eight installations across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps so far. He stated that only a handful of these facilities currently meet acceptable living standards. Troops are enduring hazardous environments characterized by extensive mold, pervasive water damage, and structural failures. Some soldiers have reported going a full year without access to hot water, while others sleep in their personal vehicles to escape barracks lacking functioning air conditioning during extreme weather.

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The Secretary of War has made his expectations for this mission explicitly clear, demanding tangible results rather than mere reports. Meyer recounted telling Fox News Digital that Hegseth does not expect him to simply identify problems or make recommendations for future improvement. Instead, the Secretary expects Meyer to fix the issues at hand, a mandate that requires the task force to move beyond passive observation into active implementation. This directive marks a significant departure from previous attempts at reform that resulted in studies rather than solutions.

To achieve this rapid turnaround, Meyer successfully requested that the Barracks Task Force be granted an authoritative role within the Department of Defense. This new mandate allows the team to make immediate decisions regarding funding allocation and to direct resources directly to the installations that need them most. Meyer emphasized that the goal is to give the team the ability to go out and make decisions, have an impact, and make change, ensuring that funding reaches service members quickly rather than getting lost in administrative processes.

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The scale of the infrastructure crisis is quantified by a recent watchdog review which identified a staggering $285 billion maintenance backlog across the broader portfolio of military facilities. This financial hole is compounded by years of deferred maintenance and a reliance on continuing resolutions rather than stable, long-term budgeting strategies. The Pentagon is currently operating under a continuing resolution that expires on December 11, funding programs only at prior-year rates because Congress has failed to enact full-year defense appropriations for fiscal 2027.

Meyer emphasized that this budgetary uncertainty is a massive obstacle to executing the rapid repairs required to restore habitable conditions for troops. He pointed out that the failure to secure a stable budget from Congress is a huge issue, as it creates waiting periods that prevent timely execution of necessary work. Meyer argued that the Pentagon has too often measured progress by how much money has been obligated or put under contract, rather than whether troops actually see improvements in their living conditions. Service members, he noted, do not live in budget lines but in the rooms those budgets are meant to impact.

These housing deficiencies are not a new phenomenon, having persisted long before the current administration despite billions in committed funds. A sweeping 2023 Government Accountability Office investigation had already documented serious health hazards and noted the department's inability to track facilities spending accurately. Previous initiatives, including the Marine Corps' Barracks 2030 program and a Navy overhaul of unaccompanied housing, failed to translate into adequate living conditions for troops. Meyer was less forgiving of previous Pentagon leadership, stating that in the past, fixing barracks was simply not a priority.

Meyer plans to expand his inspection tour to 30 installations by the end of the year to ensure that bureaucratic layers and contracting rules that slow down basic repairs are minimized. By centralizing oversight and accelerating decision-making, the Barracks Task Force aims to restore dignity and safety to the living quarters of American service members. Meyer has placed his own name on whether this effort succeeds, previously stating that if the barracks are not fixed, he is the only person to blame. The standard for success is now defined by the basic needs of the troops, such as hot showers, drywall, and functioning light bulbs.

Meyer stressed that true understanding of these problems cannot be achieved by standing on the carpet of the Pentagon. He must go out and talk directly to service members to hear their concerns and witness the consequences of neglect firsthand. He recalled asking a 19-year-old service member what she would change about her living conditions if she could wave a magic wand. Her response was simply to have a hot shower, a request that Meyer described as absolutely heartbreaking. These basic needs highlight the stark reality of the housing crisis that the new task force is now tasked with resolving.

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While many installation commanders want to improve conditions, Meyer noted they have been constrained by a system that has normalized poor barracks for years. He described the issue as multidimensional and complex, requiring a shift in culture as much as infrastructure. The Secretary of War is putting people first through actions, not just words, by giving the task force the tools to bypass red tape. Meyer believes that service members are willing to be part of the solution if they are given the ability to make their living spaces safe and dignified once again.

The current administration is signaling a major tactical shift for governing military infrastructure by focusing on direct action over bureaucratic study. This approach aims to address the decades of neglect that have plagued US military housing. By empowering Meyer with an authoritative role, the Department of Defense is attempting to break the cycle of deferred maintenance and failed reforms. The success of this initiative will be measured by the tangible improvements in the daily lives of active-duty personnel across the nation's military installations.

Meyer's mission underscores the urgent need for accountability and efficiency in how the Pentagon manages its vast facilities portfolio. With the defense budget operating under continuing resolutions, the task force must navigate financial constraints while delivering rapid results. The focus is on practical, immediate fixes that address the most critical health and safety hazards identified by Meyer and his team. This represents a concerted effort to restore faith in the military's ability to care for its own members.

As Meyer continues his inspections, the hope is that the Barracks Task Force will serve as a model for how large government institutions can effect change. By removing the barriers that have long hindered progress, the Pentagon aims to demonstrate that service members deserve better than mold-infested walls and broken plumbing. The outcome of this mission will determine whether the military can finally resolve the housing crisis that has plagued it for years. The eyes of the armed forces are now on Meyer and his team to deliver on this promise.