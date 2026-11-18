John Ullyot claims Pete Hegseth's wife and her associates pushed for a makeup studio in the Pentagon for the secretary's TV spots.

The Pentagon has fired back at former spokesperson John Ullyot, calling him a "crazy ex" after he alleged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's wife and her associates pushed for a makeup studio inside the Pentagon for the secretary's television appearances.

John Ullyot, Hegseth's former spokesman, told The Daily Beast Podcast that Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, and a close friend were involved in efforts to secure a dedicated makeup space for the defense secretary. Ullyot said Jennifer's friend, a former Fox News producer, approached him about installing the facility.

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"She came to me and said, 'Hey, we need to, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he's going to be talking to the media,'" Ullyot recalled. He said he considered the request unusual and rejected it three times, citing budget restrictions. According to Ullyot, the studio was eventually installed only after he left his position. The Pentagon rejected the characterization, painting Ullyot as a disgruntled former employee.

"John Ullyot, who was exiled from the MAGA movement by Donald Trump Jr., is acting like a crazy ex, and quite frankly it's embarrassing! " Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez said in a statement. Valdez also accused Ullyot of performing poorly in his former role and seeking attention through criticism of the defense secretary.

"He was terrible at his job and now lashes out at the secretary any chance he gets," Valdez said. "He should accept this administration wasn't that into him and move on with his sad life. " Newsweek has reached out to Ullyot and the Pentagon for further comment. CBS News previously reported, citing sources, that the room next to the Pentagon Briefing Room had been retrofit as the makeup studio.

A table was removed and a new chair and mirror with makeup lighting were installed. A Defense Department spokesperson acknowledged upgrades to the Briefing Room and adjacent room but characterized the latter as a green room available to senior leaders and VIPs ahead of press engagements. The spokesperson also said that Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances. CBS News also reported that initial proposals would have cost $40,000 but the plans were scaled back.

A Defense Department spokesperson said that it was "deliberately conservative" with the renovation and "opted for several less expensive, on-hand material solutions," including a director's chair from existing inventory and a new countertop built by staff. Hegseth denied ordering a makeup studio in a post on X, writing: "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.

'" Meanwhile, Ullyot questioned why Hegseth would have a dedicated television-preparation space while making relatively little use of the Pentagon Briefing Room for traditional press briefings as the defense secretary takes an increasingly adversarial approach toward the media. The Pentagon restricted journalists' access to its Briefing Room on February 21, 2025, barring reporters from entry unless officials were speaking. Previously, journalists had been able to use the space to file reports and conduct interviews. Who Is Jennifer Hegseth?

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Jennifer Hegseth, formerly known as Jennifer Rauchet, is the wife of Pete Hegseth and a former television producer who spent nearly two decades working in broadcast journalism. She built much of her career at Fox News, where she worked on programs including Fox & Friends and Watters' World. She also previously worked as a producer at WPIX in New York. Jennifer married Pete Hegseth in August 2019.

The couple have a blended family with seven children. Unlike many spouses of senior government officials, Jennifer has reportedly maintained a visible presence around her husband's professional activities, including accompanying him on official trips and participating in discussions about his public image and communications strategy. Her background in television production has also become relevant to questions about how Hegseth manages his appearances before the media and presents himself as defense secretary.

Ullyot's latest comments put renewed attention on Jennifer Hegseth's reported involvement in her husband's public presentation and communications operation. According to Ullyot, Jennifer was helping her husband manage his image, alongside a close friend who had previously worked in television production. He described Hegseth as particularly conscious of his appearance, pointing to his signature light-blue suits, flag-themed pocket squares and television-ready presentation.

"He's very image-conscious," Ullyot said. He also questioned the contrast between Hegseth's public emphasis on military readiness and his reported interest in having a dedicated makeup facility.

"It's contradictory because he talks about how he's all about lethality and getting rid of wokeness, and now he wants to install a makeup studio in the office of the Pentagon," Ullyot said. Will Pete Hegseth Be Impeached? The defense secretary recently faced an effort to impeach him in the House of Representatives, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky introducing articles accusing Hegseth of misconduct, including launching military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

The effort failed on November 10 when the Republican-led House voted 211-204 to refer the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking the immediate push to impeach Hegseth. Massie was the only Republican to oppose the procedural move, while other Republicans largely backed the referral following President Donald Trump's public support for the defense secretary. The impeachment effort centered largely on allegations surrounding the administration's military campaign in Iran, including questions about congressional authorization and civilian casualties.

Other allegations included Hegseth's actions against Senator Mark Kelly over a video concerning military personnel and the administration's strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels in Latin America. Hegseth has rejected the allegations, describing the impeachment effort as political sabotage. Impeachment requires a majority vote in the House, followed by a Senate trial. A two-thirds Senate vote is required to convict and remove an official.

Democrats will hold majorities in the House and Senate on January 3. The political and congressional scrutiny surrounding Hegseth's leadership will likely remain an issue. Is the Pentagon Preparing for a Blackout? The Pentagon's preparations for potential power disruptions have fueled speculation online about a possible nationwide blackout, but the Department of Defense's plans do not indicate that a widespread outage is expected.

Hegseth announced the FORTRESS America initiative on September 30. The program is designed to strengthen military installations against potential disruptions, including cyberattacks, sabotage and problems affecting energy supplies. Under the initiative, major military installations are expected to develop the ability to operate independently of the civilian power grid. Fox News reported in October, citing documents it reviewed, that bases were being prepared to sustain essential operations for at least 90 days without outside power.

However, that does not mean the Pentagon is anticipating a 90-day nationwide blackout. Online speculation intensified ahead of Tuesday, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission scheduled a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System. The test is a routine exercise designed to ensure the country's emergency broadcasting infrastructure works properly. It is not an announcement of an impending emergency or a planned shutdown of the power grid.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Michelle Curran and Edward T. Cumminsthat Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Hegseth, and a close friend were involved in efforts to secure a dedicated makeup space for the defense secretary.producer, approached him about installing the facility.

"She came to me and said, 'Hey, we need to, Pete expects to have a makeup studio if he's going to be talking to the media,'" Ullyot recalled. He said he considered the request unusual and rejected it three times, citing budget restrictions. According to Ullyot, the studio was eventually installed only after he left his position.

"John Ullyot, who was exiled from the MAGA movement by Donald Trump Jr., is acting like a crazy ex, and quite frankly it's embarrassing! " Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez said in a statement. Valdez also accused Ullyot of performing poorly in his former role and seeking attention through criticism of the defense secretary.

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"He was terrible at his job and now lashes out at the secretary any chance he gets," Valdez said. "He should accept this administration wasn't that into him and move on with his sad life. "CBS News previously reported, citing sources, that the room next to the Pentagon Briefing Room had been retrofit as the makeup studio. A table was removed and a new chair and mirror with makeup lighting were installed.

A Defense Department spokesperson acknowledged upgrades to the Briefing Room and adjacent room but characterized the latter as a green room available to senior leaders and VIPs ahead of press engagements. The spokesperson also said that Hegseth was doing his own makeup ahead of TV appearances. CBS News also reported that initial proposals would have cost $40,000 but the plans were scaled back.

A Defense Department spokesperson said that it was"deliberately conservative" with the renovation and"opted for several less expensive, on-hand material solutions," including a director's chair from existing inventory and a new countertop built by staff. Hegseth denied ordering a makeup studio in a post on X, writing:"Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup.

'" Meanwhile, Ullyot questioned why Hegseth would have a dedicated television-preparation space while making relatively little use of the Pentagon Briefing Room for traditional press briefings as the defense secretary takes an increasingly adversarial approach toward the media. The Pentagon restricted journalists' access to its Briefing Room on February 21, 2025, barring reporters from entry unless officials were speaking. Previously, journalists had been able to use the space to file reports and conduct interviews.

Jennifer Hegseth, formerly known as Jennifer Rauchet, is the wife of Pete Hegseth and a former television producer who spent nearly two decades working in broadcast journalism. Unlike many spouses of senior government officials, Jennifer has reportedly maintained a visible presence around her husband's professional activities, including accompanying him on official trips and participating in discussions about his public image and communications strategy.

Her background in television production has also become relevant to questions about how Hegseth manages his appearances before the media and presents himself as defense secretary. According to Ullyot, Jennifer was helping her husband manage his image, alongside a close friend who had previously worked in television production. He described Hegseth as particularly conscious of his appearance, pointing to his signature light-blue suits, flag-themed pocket squares and television-ready presentation.

He also questioned the contrast between Hegseth's public emphasis on military readiness and his reported interest in having a dedicated makeup facility.

"It's contradictory because he talks about how he's all about lethality and getting rid of wokeness, and now he wants to install a makeup studio in the office of the Pentagon," Ullyot said. The defense secretary recently faced an effort to impeach him in the House of Representatives, with Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky introducing articles accusing Hegseth of misconduct, including launching military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

The effort failed on November 10 when the Republican-led House voted 211-204 to refer the impeachment resolution to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking the immediate push to impeach Hegseth. Massie was the only Republican to oppose the procedural move, while other Republicans largely backed the referral following President Donald Trump's public support for the defense secretary. The impeachment effort centered largely on allegations surrounding the administration's military campaign in Iran, including questions about congressional authorization and civilian casualties.

Other allegations included Hegseth's actions against Senator Mark Kelly over a video concerning military personnel and the administration's strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels in Latin America. Impeachment requires a majority vote in the House, followed by a Senate trial. A two-thirds Senate vote is required to convict and remove an official. Democrats will hold majorities in the House and Senate on January 3.

The political and congressional scrutiny surrounding Hegseth's leadership will likely remain an issue. The Pentagon's preparations for potential power disruptions have fueled speculation online about a possible nationwide blackout, but the Department of Defense's plans do not indicate that a widespread outage is expected. Hegseth announced the FORTRESS America initiative on September 30. The program is designed to strengthen military installations against potential disruptions, including cyberattacks, sabotage and problems affecting energy supplies.

Under the initiative, major military installations are expected to develop the ability to operate independently of the civilian power grid. Fox News reported in October, citing documents it reviewed, that bases were being prepared to sustain essential operations for at least 90 days without outside power. Online speculation intensified ahead of Tuesday, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission scheduled a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.

The test is a routine exercise designed to ensure the country's emergency broadcasting infrastructure works properly. It is not an announcement of an impending emergency or a planned shutdown of the power grid.