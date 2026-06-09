Pentagon Revokes Religious Classification List, Leaving Out The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Pentagon revised a religious classification list after pushback from Utah lawmakers, but questions remain about why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was left off the list of Christian religions in the first place. BYU religious historian Joseph Stuart said the answer lies in a debate that has been going on for nearly 200 years.

The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The Pentagon revised a religious classification list after pushback from Utah lawmakers, but questions remain about why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was left off the list of Christian religions in the first place.

BYU religious historian Joseph Stuart said the answer lies in a debate that has been going on for nearly 200 years. After Sen. Mike Lee shared a post online asking if anyone could explain why the Pentagon removed the LDS faith from its list of Christian religions, Stuart said, ‘The discussion that I would have hoped to have had is to say, ‘You and I are both Christians. We love our Savior Jesus Christ.

But that does not mean that people from other Christian groups define us that way. ’ To Stuart, a historian of American religion at Brigham Young University, the Pentagon’s initial change to its religious affiliation list does not come out of nowhere.

‘Definitions of whether Latter-day Saints are Christians have been going on for a very long time,’ he said. Stuart, who does not speak for BYU or the church, said the debate dates back to the church’s early history. While Latter-day Saints consider themselves Christian, many other Christian denominations have historically viewed the faith as separate, citing differences over church authority, scripture and other beliefs that he says fuel that divide.

When 2News asked what the debate really comes down to, Stuart said, ‘Christianity is often defined by whether or not a group follows a basic creed, like the Nicene Creed, which was developed approximately 1,500 years ago. It’s also being readily identifiable as either someone who is descended from the Roman Catholic Church or someone who has followed Martin Luther’s movement starting in the 16th century.

’ Stuart said the disagreement is not really about whether Latter-day Saints believe in Jesus Christ. Instead, it often comes down to who has the power to define what falls under the Christian umbrella. He points to other moments in American history, including Mitt Romney’s presidential run, when questions about the church’s place in Christianity moved into the political spotlight.

When 2News asked what the debate says about religion in America today, Stuart said, ‘I think what this debate tells us is that who is a Christian is still a very political topic. Whether one is accepted for their votes or for their theology, or for both, has a lot to do with the different goals that political actors have, for good or for bad.

’ Chaplains are every bit as valuable as a medic to a soldier or Marine, he said. As someone who has utilized the military’s chaplain services, Jack questioned why the classifications needed to be narrowed.

‘If they want to narrow it down, you’re going to have either Christian, Islam, Hindu or Jewish, and that’s pretty much 99% of all the religions out there. Why narrow it down to certain ones? ’ The Pentagon has since changed its list, removing the broader Christian category and listing denominations individually, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stuart, who is a member of the faith, called the move a step in the right direction.

Pentagon officials revised the new religious classification list after several days of criticism from Utah lawmakers. Sen. John Curtis announced the change Monday. Two temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were dedicated Sunday, one in California and the other in Oregon





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pentagon Religious Classification List Utah Lawmakers The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saint Christian Religions Joseph Stuart American Religion Nicene Creed Martin Luther Political Topic Political Actors Religious Debate Chaplains Military Chaplain Services Religious Classification California Oregon Yorba Linda California Temple Utah Utah Lawmakers Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dual Temple Dedications in California and Oregon by Latter-day Saint LeadersTwo temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were dedicated on Sunday, one in Yorba Linda, California, and the other in Oregon's Willamette Valley, by senior apostles President D. Todd Christofferson and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf. The dedications underscored the faith's focus on families, unity, and service, with leaders testifying of Jesus Christ. The California temple will serve 21,000 members and spans 30,000 square feet; the Oregon temple is the state's third, located near major universities. These events are part of the church's global expansion of temple facilities.

Read more »

Republicans Rage at Pentagon Pete Over ‘Repugnant’ Religion MoveThe self-declared “Secretary of War” has angered Mormons by declaring that the Defense Department no longer considers LDS a religion.

Read more »

Pentagon Revises Religious Classification After Utah Lawmakers Protest Over Latter-day Saint LabelThe Pentagon has revised its religious affiliation codes after Utah lawmakers, including Senators John Curtis and Mike Lee, objected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints being categorized separately from Christianity. The change restores the church to an individual listing among Christian denominations, following criticism that the original categorization misrepresented the faith. The military had sought to streamline over 200 religious codes into 31 broader categories.

Read more »

Following LDS Church omission, Pentagon revises religious classification listThe Pentagon has revised its decision to omit the LDS Church from the 'Christian' category, following outcry from political leaders

Read more »