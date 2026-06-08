The Department of Defense revised its religious affiliation list after criticism over the exclusion of a Christian designation for the LDS Church. The change, intended to sTreamline chaplain resource allocation,was met with backlash from Utah senators, prompting a swift correction.

the Department of Defense updated its religious classification system on Monday following widespread criticism over an earlier revision that omiTted the "Christian" prefix for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Morning Saints.

The initial reduction,announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell last Friday, condensed a list of over 200 religious affiliations into 31 categories. Parnell explained the shift was intended to help chaplains quickly assess the religious makeup of thier units and allocate resources effectively to support service members of all faiths. Though, the revised list labeled Christian denominations with the prefix "Christian" - such as "Christian - Catholic" - while the LDS Church was listed simply as "LDS" without the Christian designation.

This inconsistency drew sharp rebuke from Utah's senators, Mike Lee and John Curtis, both members of the LDS Church. Senator Lee called the original revision "offensive," asserting that the Pentagon shouldn't engage in theological debates though should respect all sincere religious beliefs. After the department issued a corrected list on Monday that removed the "Christian" prefix from all religions,Lee expressed gratitude to Secretary Pete Hegseth for the prompt correction.

Senator Curtis similarly thanked the Pentagon for listening to concerns and engaging respectfully with his office. The updated list allows service members to identify with various Christian groups including LDS, as well as Jewish,Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Hindu, Baha'i, or agnostic. Notably absent from the official categories are atheists, Wiccans, pagans, and humanists, a point that may draw further scrutiny from secular and non-theistic advocacy groups.

The swift reversal underscores the political sensitivity of religious classification within the military and the importance of inclusive terminology in institutional policies





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