Pentagon Revises Religious Classification After Utah Lawmakers Protest Over Latter-day Saint Label

The Pentagon has revised its religious affiliation codes after Utah lawmakers, including Senators John Curtis and Mike Lee, objected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints being categorized separately from Christianity. The change restores the church to an individual listing among Christian denominations, following criticism that the original categorization misrepresented the faith. The military had sought to streamline over 200 religious codes into 31 broader categories.

FILE - A Utah lawmaker and congressional candidate is proposing new limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, calling it a move toward accountability. (Photo: KUTV) After several days of criticism from Utah lawmakers, Sen.

John Curtis announced Monday that Pentagon officials had revised the classification.

"The Pentagon's job is not to adjudicate theological debates, but instead to ensure sincerely held faith is respected and encouraged in our ranks," Curtis wrote on X. He thanked Pentagon officials for "listening to our concerns, engaging thoughtfully and respectfully with my office on this issue, and making a correction. " Curtis shared a statement from the Department of War's Rapid Response account, which said the issue stemmed from a proposed list of simplified faith codes released to the media last week.

"Last week, a proposed list of simplified faith codes was released to the media," the department said. "The Pentagon list included redundant and unnecessary labeling, and the mistake has been fixed. " According to the department, the revised list no longer places Christian denominations under a broad "Christian" category. Instead, denominations are listed individually, including Baptists, Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Pentecostals and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Pentagon said the broader effort is intended to simplify what had become an extensive list of more than 200 religious affiliation codes used by the military. The announcement came after Utah's congressional delegation mounted a public campaign urging the Pentagon to reconsider the classification. Sen. Mike Lee said Monday he had discussed the issue with President Donald Trump and was optimistic a resolution was forthcoming.

"I just got off the phone with President Trump," Lee wrote on X. "We discussed the Pentagon's 'Christian list. ' I won't speak for him, but I'm thrilled about where this is heading. " Lee added, "We're most fortunate that President Trump (1) loves Latter-day Saints, and (2) is our commander in chief. Stay tuned.

" "As of two days ago, the Pentagon recognizes every Christian faith in America as Christian," Lee wrote. "Except one. That's not okay, and it needs to change, now.

" The controversy stems from a Department of Defense effort to streamline religious affiliation codes used by military personnel. The revised system reduces more than 200 religious categories to 31 broader classifications. While many Christian denominations were grouped under a general "Christian" category, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was listed separately as "Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (CJ).

" "Can anyone tell me why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was left out of the list of Christian churches? " Lee asked in an earlier post. "Latter-day Saints are among the most patriotic, service-oriented individuals in our country. They are also unequivocally Christian, just look at who is in the name of the Church," Curtis wrote.

"It is unacceptable for a government entity to characterize a faith in a manner that contradicts the religion's own foundational tenets. I am working now to ensure a correction is made.

" Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz also weighed in, urging the Pentagon to revise the classification. "DOD needs to correct the record," Chaffetz wrote on X. "Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints truly are Christians. I happen to be a member, and first and foremost I believe in Jesus Christ. We are Christians.

" Rep. Celeste Maloy said she supports military leaders and believes they are acting in the best interests of service members of all faiths, but emphasized that Latter-day Saints are Christians.

"We worship Jesus Christ, strive to follow His teachings, and His name is even in the name of our Church," Maloy wrote. Maloy said having Latter-day Saints serving in military leadership gives her confidence that religious liberty concerns are being considered and that she looks forward to learning more about the reasoning behind the change while ensuring service members receive appropriate religious support and First Amendment protections.

"I'm a Latter-day Saint, and I am a Christian," Kennedy wrote. "Christ's name is on our Church for a reason. This must be corrected.

" "The Pentagon's decision to list The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints apart from other Christian faiths is wrong and needs to be corrected. No one needs to wonder where members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stand. We stand with Christ. We are Christians.

On that ground, and on the much larger ground of shared faith, values, and purpose, Latter-day Saints stand alongside many Christians of every tradition in following the teachings of Christ. We only ask to be accurately portrayed. I strongly urge the Department to correct the record. " Re





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