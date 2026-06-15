Pentagon Report Details 'Mother Orb' Sighting Near Cheyenne Mountain, Leaves 40 Percent Unexplained

A Pentagon memo released by the Trump administration documents a 2023 incident where federal agents saw a luminous orange 'mother orb' releasing smaller red orbs near Cheyenne Mountain. While 60% of the sighting is attributed to military flares, 40% remains unresolved.

A newly released Pentagon report details a bizarre two-day encounter in October 2023 where six federal agents reported witnessing luminous objects near a sensitive US military site.

The document, authored by the director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), centers on a glowing 'mother orb' described as an orange sphere that would appear briefly and release smaller red 'orbs'. The witnesses, whose testimony was consistent, noted the phenomena were silent. The sighting occurred near Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado, a critical underground command center. The memo states that AARO's initial analysis left 40 percent of the reported activity unresolved.

After reviewing radar data, flight records, and consulting with intelligence and scientific experts, the office concluded that approximately 60 percent of the activity could plausibly be attributed to military aircraft deploying infrared countermeasure flares during a standard exercise. The reported altitude and behavior did not align with known military aircraft exhaust. The characteristics of the objects also did not match any known foreign adversary systems or natural phenomena like ball lightning.

The report emphasizes that the attribution of 60 percent to flares is based on the morphological and behavioral alignment with such flares, while the remaining 40 percent is categorized as potentially representing unrecognized technology, a conclusion drawn solely from witness accounts and the elimination of other hypotheses, not from physical evidence. The release of this document, along with other UFO records, was done by the Trump administration amid a stated commitment to transparency on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

The Pentagon's AARO, established to resolve such mysteries, continues its work. The Cheyenne Mountain incident adds to a long list of government-investigated aerial events that defy simple explanation, often featuring objects that demonstrate instantaneous acceleration, lack of audible propulsion, and performance capabilities beyond known human technology.

While the flare explanation covers the majority of sightings in this specific case, the persistent unresolved percentage underscores the challenges in definitively identifying all anomalous aerial encounters, even when they occur near highly secure, well-monitored installations. The report's careful language reflects the rigorous, evidence-based methodology AARO employs, acknowledging the limitations of current data while systematically ruling out conventional and foreign origins. This approach aims to separate truly unexplained phenomena from those with identifiable, albeit unusual, sources.

The public's fascination with UAPs continues to grow, driven by such official disclosures that provide a glimpse into the systematic, if sometimes inconclusive, investigations conducted at the highest levels of the US government. The interplay between known military activities and truly anomalous observations creates a complex puzzle for analysts, as demonstrated by this case where routine exercises produced visual signatures that mimicked more mysterious possibilities.

The document's release fuels ongoing debate about the nature of UAPs, the extent of governmental knowledge, and the potential for technologies, whether human or otherwise, that operate outside the paradigm of known flight. The detailed witness accounts, combined with technical analysis, form a critical part of the historical record of UAP investigations, highlighting both progress in attribution and the enduring mysteries that persist





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UAP Pentagon AARO Cheyenne Mountain Mother Orb Infrared Flares Unexplained UFO Report Department Of Defense NORAD

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