Pentagon Removes Christian Label from Mormon Faith, Prompting Political and Theological Backlash

The U.S. Department of Defense's recent update to its list of recognized religions excluded the Christian designation for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints, igniting criticism from Utah senators, religious scholars, and advocacy groups who argue the move mischaracterizes a faith that self‑identifies as Christian and could affect chaplaincy services for service members.

The Department of Defense announced a revision to its roster of recognized religious affiliations this week, sparking a renewed controversy that stretches back nearly two centuries.

The Pentagon's updated list, which is meant to streamline the provision of chaplaincy services and allocate religious accommodations for service members, now omits the label "Christian" for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). While the LDS Church has long identified itself as Christian, a number of prominent theologians and clergy maintain that its doctrinal differences-particularly its view of the nature of God and the inclusion of the Book of Mormon alongside the Bible-place it outside traditional Christian orthodoxy.

The change has drawn swift criticism from elected officials and religious leaders who argue that the government should not re‑define a faith tradition in a way that contradicts how its adherents understand themselves. Senators Mike Lee and John Curtis of Utah, both members of the LDS Church and Republicans, took to social media to defend their faith.

Curtis wrote that Latter‑day Saints are among the most patriotic and service‑oriented Americans and that the very name of their church affirms its Christian identity. He described the Pentagon's decision as unacceptable, asserting that the government should not impose external labels on a religion's self‑definition. Lee added that the move could undermine morale among Mormon service members who rely on accurate religious classification for chaplain support and worship resources.

Their statements resonated across platforms, prompting a broader conversation about religious freedom, the role of the federal government in categorizing faiths, and the historical tension between mainstream Christianity and the LDS tradition. The Pentagon's rationale for the revision was presented as a practical measure aimed at improving the efficiency of chaplaincy operations. In a statement, the department explained that the new rubric is designed to provide clear guidance for chaplains and to help allocate religious supplies without making doctrinal judgments.

The agency also noted that it has removed the explicit Christian label from twenty other religious groups, including Catholic, Lutheran, and Pentecostal denominations, to avoid privileging any particular tradition. Critics argue that this approach, while ostensibly neutral, still reflects a governmental stance on theological matters and could set a precedent for future reclassifications.

As the debate unfolds, religious advocacy groups, veteran organizations, and lawmakers are calling for a transparent review process that respects both the diversity of faith among service members and the constitutional principle of separation of church and state





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