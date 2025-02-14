Pentagon Remains Silent on Costs of Border Mission and Guantanamo Bay Migrant Housing

Democratic Senators Demand Cost Details for Military Operations at the Southern Border and Guantanamo Bay. Pentagon Officials Acknowledge Troop Surge and Potential Impact on Readiness. Concerns Raised About Financial Burden, Readiness, and Morale.

The Pentagon has yet to provide cost estimates for the border mission and the Guantanamo Bay project. This lack of transparency prompted two Democratic senators, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, to request detailed information from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by February 27th. Their concerns stem from the potential financial burden, impact on military readiness, and morale associated with these new deployments.

\During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, top military officials, including Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), and Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), were questioned about the operation's costs and potential effects on training. Gen. Guillot revealed that the number of active-duty troops at the southern border has surged to 5,000, a figure expected to continue rising. This deployment includes additional troops supplementing the existing 2,500 federalized National Guardsmen and reservists already engaged in border operations initiated during the Trump administration in 2018. \Gen. Guillot stated that NORTHCOM hasn't allocated funds specifically for the Southwest border operation and relies on reprogramming or pass-through funding from the Department of the Comptroller and military branches. He also acknowledged that while the deployment might not disrupt scheduled training exercises, it could potentially reduce the weekly one-day training provided to forces performing tasks outside their designated specialties. Adm. Holsey explained that at Guantanamo Bay, 500 Marines are involved in constructing facilities to potentially house up to 30,000 migrants awaiting processing for repatriation. The current phase focuses on accommodating 2,500 migrants, with the potential for expansion contingent upon the Department of Homeland Security's migrant influx





