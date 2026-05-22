Pentagon Releases 116 Pages of Documents on Unexplained Aerial Phenomena, Includes 3 Unreleased Videos

The Department of War is releasing a total of 116 pages of documents, including 3 newly published military videos, and hundreds of pages of historical government documents detailing decades of unexplained sightings.

files, including three newly published military videos and hundreds of pages of historical government documents detailing decades of unexplained sightings. Iran deja vu: US maintains it inflicted maximum damage as reports suggest otherwise Officials said the materials remain "unresolved cases," meaning investigators could not determine the nature of the phenomena due to limited or inconclusive data.

The Department of War has framed the effort as part of a push for transparency surrounding government knowledge of UAPs, commonly referred to as UFOs.

"The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," Secretary of War. "These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. Among the newly released materials are three videos uploaded to a classified network in 2024 and later reviewed by the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

One video, titled "4 UAP Formation Iran 26 Aug 2022 over water," was assessed as likely originating from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform operating within. Another, "Syrian UAP instant acceleration," appears to show an unidentified object rapidly accelerating while under infrared tracking in 2021. A third video, "UAP USO Formation CALLSIGN," was also assessed as originating from a military infrared sensor platform





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Pentagon Unidentified Aerial Phenomena UAP Ufos Military Videos Historical Documents Transparency Secretary Of War All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office UAP USO Formation CALLSIGN Syrian UAP Instant Acceleration

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