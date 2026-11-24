The Pentagon issued a sharp rebuke to Canada on Monday, citing failing defense readiness and the review of American F-35 fighter jet purchases as major barriers to a credible North American partnership.

The Pentagon issued an unprecedented and harsh rebuke to Canada on Monday, declaring that Ottawa has fallen short as a credible partner in the joint defense of North America. The Defense Department explicitly criticized the Canadian government for its military spending habits and its ongoing review of the purchase of American-made F-35 fighter jets, signaling a significant strain in the bilateral relationship. This blunt fact sheet from the Defense Department underscores growing tensions between Washington and Ottawa over defense commitments and modernization efforts.

Pentagon Criticizes Readiness and F-35 Plans

In an unusually direct communication, the Defense Department accused Ottawa of failing to make the difficult decisions required to modernize its armed forces and meet its international obligations. The report highlighted severe operational deficiencies across all branches of the Canadian military, specifically noting that only 41.9 percent of the air force fleet was serviceable during the 2025-26 fiscal year. Furthermore, the agency reported that the naval fleet had an operational readiness rate of just 53.9 percent, while the army's operational readiness stood at a concerning 48 percent. These statistics were used to argue that Canadian forces are currently unable to share the burden of continental defense adequately, leaving American taxpayers to cover the gap. The Pentagon also warned that Canada's current review of the planned acquisition of 88 F-35 aircraft could exacerbate existing personnel shortages by creating a mixed fleet, which complicates training and logistics.

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Carney Reviews Purchases Amid Trade Tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney has placed the F-35 purchase under review, a move made amidst escalating tensions with the Trump administration over trade and sovereignty. While the United States had initially proposed acquiring Swedish-made Gripen fighters to generate domestic manufacturing jobs, Carney has explicitly stated that Canada should no longer direct three-quarters of its defense capital spending to America. This decision follows a directive from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which Senator Mike Rounds noted restricts U.S. officials from participating in Canadian think tank events and social engagements. The diplomatic friction was further highlighted by a pause in the Permanent Joint Board on Defense announced by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby in May, who accused Canada of lacking credible progress. Additionally, Peter Van Praagh, president of the Halifax International Security Forum and a former adviser to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, warned that the United States can no longer be relied upon as a predictable global leader.

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NATO Spending Targets and Future Projections

Canada has officially reached the previous NATO target of spending 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense and has joined other allies in pledging to reach 5 percent by 2035. However, the Pentagon accused Canadian leaders of postponing the largest increases until after the 2029 federal election, prioritizing domestic economic interests over military effectiveness. According to Canada's latest budget, combined defense and security spending is projected to reach 4.1 percent of GDP by the 2027-28 fiscal year, but core defense spending remains at only 2.6 percent. The parliamentary budget watchdog has indicated that the path to the 5 percent target remains unclear. Despite these shortcomings, Carney has acknowledged the readiness problems, revealing that only one of Canada's four submarines is currently seaworthy. Ottawa has subsequently named Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as the preferred supplier for up to 12 submarine replacements, pending the finalization of contract negotiations.

Impact on NORAD and Regional Security

The Pentagon's criticism has created significant uncertainty for the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which operates as a joint binational agency. The report argues that Canada's internal political debates and shifting procurement strategies undermine the stability required for effective continental defense. While Senator Rounds stated at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday that the new directive would not affect joint military operations or intelligence sharing, the political signal remains stark. In contrast to the criticism of Canada, Pentagon officials praised other allies, with Colby describing Germany's military buildup as a tectonic shift and calling Poland a true model ally. He also commended Romania's plan to reach the 5 percent spending target by 2031, highlighting the specific expectations placed on neighboring nations to ensure regional security and mutual defense capabilities.