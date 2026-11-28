The Department of Defense has renamed its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to the Super Intelligence Office following President Trump's executive order replacing AI terminology with Super Intelligence. Experts warn current AI systems are not truly superintelligent and raise cybersecurity concerns.

President Trump's order shifts focus from AI to " Super Intelligence" for security. Experts argue current AI isn't "superintelligent," raising concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities. WASHINGTON —"AI" has now joined floppy disks, VHS and dial-up internet on the list of antiquated tech terms — at least at the Pentagon.

The Department of Defense has redesignated its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office as the Super Intelligence Office, or SIO. The rebrand was prompted by President Donald Trump's recent executive order to shift federal terminology and national security strategy"from legacy artificial intelligence to the era of Super Intelligence,""This redesignation is a clear signal of where the Department of War is going," said the Pentagon's Cameron Stanley.

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"We have moved beyond experimental prototypes. As the Super Intelligence Office, our mission is to harness the full power of sovereign Super Intelligence to ensure decisive military superiority across every domain.