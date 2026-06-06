Pentagon raises Israel espionage threat level to 'critical' status: reports

A reported DIA assessment raised Israel's counterintelligence threat level, citing concerns about intelligence efforts targeting senior US officials.

The Pentagon elevated Israel's counterintelligence threat assessment to critical. / Reuters The Pentagon has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to the highest possible level on concerns about increasingly aggressive Israeli espionage targeting US officials,The Defense Intelligence Agency issued the new assessment in recent weeks, elevating Israel's threat designation to "critical," according to two current and one former US official cited by the network.

The move stems from concerns that Israel is making a particular effort to monitor senior US officials to gain insight into the Trump administration's internal deliberations on Middle East conflicts, said officials. Citing current officials, the report noted that the DIA assessment includes a seven-page document identifying specific incidents that heightened US concerns.

The heightened alert comes as President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have clashed on the war with Iran and Israeli military offensives in Lebanon, including a reported tense call this past week. Israel is keenly interested in whether Trump decides to resume major military attacks in Iran or pursue a negotiated end to the war, said current and former US officials and outside experts.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, denied the report, saying it is "completely false" that Israel conducts intelligence gathering on US government officials. However, Emily Harding, vice president of the Defense and Security Department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, described Israel as having a "hyper-aggressive intelligence service.

"Middle East conflict fuels global hunger crisis, UN warnsTrump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: ReportIsrael orders evacuations in south Lebanon as invasion expands





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Pentagon Raises Counterintelligence Threat Level for Israel to Critical Over Alleged SpyingThe U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency has escalated its counterintelligence assessment of Israel to the highest level, citing concerns that Israel is intensifying surveillance of American officials to monitor the Trump administration's Middle East policy decisions.

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