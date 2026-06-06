Pentagon Raises Counterintelligence Threat Level for Israel to Critical Over Alleged Spying

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency has escalated its counterintelligence assessment of Israel to the highest level, citing concerns that Israel is intensifying surveillance of American officials to monitor the Trump administration's Middle East policy decisions.

The Pentagon has elevated its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to the highest level, reflecting deep concerns that Israel is intensifying espionage activities against the United States.

According to multiple U.S. officials, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) recently issued an internal alert raising the threat level to "critical," citing Israel's heightened efforts to surveil top U.S. officials and gain insight into the Trump administration's internal deliberations on Middle East conflicts. The assessment, detailed in a seven-page document with supporting charts, concludes that Israel's human and technical intelligence capabilities pose a critical counterintelligence risk.

This move underscores growing tensions between the two allies, particularly as they clash over policy toward Iran and Israel's military actions in Lebanon. While espionage among allies is not uncommon, current and former U.S. officials stress that Israel's recent activities exceed typical boundaries. The Israeli embassy in Washington has denied the allegations, calling them "completely false" and asserting that Israel's intelligence operations target only its enemies.

A White House official also dismissed the report as false and based on uninformed sources. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment. Despite the heightened alert, there is no indication that daily intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Israel has been disrupted, though U.S. officials are expected to adopt stricter security measures when traveling to Israel.

Historically, Israel has been known for aggressive intelligence gathering, even against its closest ally, prompting long-standing concerns within U.S. national security circles. Officials note that precautions such as using burner devices and avoiding sensitive discussions in hotels are routine for U.S. delegations in Israel. The episode highlights the complex and often fraught nature of U.S.-Israel relations, where close military and diplomatic cooperation coexists with deep-seated espionage rivalries





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