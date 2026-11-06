Pentagon Pete Ramps Up Military Force in Trump’s ‘Safe’ D.C.

The president has repeatedly declared victory over crime in the capital. Now his Pentagon chief is sending in Humvees, military trucks, and boats.

one of the safest cities Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 46, has authorized National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. , to deploy boats, dozens of marked police cruisers, Humvees, and Army cargo trucks, according to President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

According to a memo obtained by Politico, the Pentagon authorized the buildup on Oct. 29, just five days before the midterms. The Pentagon confirmed the deployment but offered no explanation for its timing beyond the “ Under Hegseth’s new order, which runs through the end of the year, Guard members will drive military vehicles through the capital to support police drug raids, though they will not be permitted to pursue suspects or make arrests.

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On the water, Guard boats will provide “perimeter security” during police operations targeting suspected gang leaders and drug traffickers in southeast Washington’s Anacostia neighborhood. According to the memo, the boats will not be used to surveil U.S. citizens. Hegseth also ordered that federal officers “must always be on board” Guard vessels to help apprehend suspects who attempt to escape by jumping into the water.

It’s a striking escalation for a president who has made a point of declaring victory over crime in the capital, even going so far as to say, “Everybody is safe now. We’re going to have the best capital ever,” when the first troops arrived in the city in August 2025.that the capital had gone from the “most unsafe” city in America to “perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour!

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” Trump claimed in August 2025 that D.C. had gone from the most unsafe city in America to perhaps the safest in just four days.that a “no crime ‘miracle’” occurs the moment he announces troops are on the way.

“ONLY I CAN SAVE THEM!!! ” he wrote in the Truth Social post, which came a day after he said he was sending the Guard into Memphis. Trump pointed to D.C. as proof of his crime-fighting powers as he set his sights on Memphis in September 2025.found thefts fell by about 44 a week and robberies by about five a week after the troops arrived.

But homicides remained roughly unchanged, while assaults with a dangerous weapon increased by about three per week. A National Guard troop discarding a bottle near the National Mall—tasks typically falling to the National Park Service are being picked up by the Guard after Trump slashed the federal workforce. In August, Pentagon officials told Sen. Elizabeth Warren that the expanded deployment would cost around $1.4 billion through 2028.

The broader mission has since been extended through Inauguration Day 2029. Over the summer, troop levels reached nearly 5,000, with personnel drawn from 20 states and Puerto Rico. , either. An internal Guard analysis, accidentally emailed to The Washington Post in September 2025, found that just 2 percent of social media posts about the deployment were positive.

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The analysis warned the mission risked driving a “wedge between citizens and the military. ” The latest escalation comes as Washington prepares for a new mayor—and a potential showdown with the White House. In January, Janeese Lewis George will replace Muriel Bowser as mayor. Trump has praised Bowser for cooperating with the federal surge; in June, he said he “wouldn’t like it” if Lewis George won and threatened to “take back Washington.

” Democratic Washington DC mayoral nominee Janeese Lewis George speaks to the media at an election night rally in Washington, DC, US, November 3, 2026. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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