You can’t sit with us.

Pete Hegseth has already banned “beardos,” “weirdos,” and “fatties” from his anti-woke army. Now he wants to stop them from fraternizing with their closest allies.

Last week, the 46-year-old defense secretary signed a classified memo requiring American troops to get permission before they are allowed to socialize with Canadian soldiers,On Saturday, Hegseth’s Canadian counterpart, Defense Minister David McGuinty, 66, said he had not personally seen the memo, telling Reuters he had “seen no evidence of any kind of change” in how the two militaries work together. The best look at the order so far came from U.S. senators at the Halifax International Security Forum over the weekend, includingRounds, 72, said the guidance isn’t supposed to touch formal agreements and instead targets “informal activity or social activities without permission.

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” In other words: Uncle Sam’s troops now need to ask Papa Pete for a hall pass to make friends with a Canuck. Pressed on what the friendship crackdown actually means, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, 45, suggested the department wants contact with Canada only when it serves clear U.S. military goals, saying its dealings should “advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship.

”“ is prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defense of our Homelands and shared hemisphere, while supporting Canada’s ability to meet NATO obligations,” Parnell said, using Hegseth’s favorite nickname for the Department of Defense.that exception covers a lot of territory. The two neighbors run the North American Aerospace Defense Command together, watching the continent’s skies for intruding aircraft and holding combined exercises, including joint drills in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

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The move follows a familiar pattern for Hegseth, with the Pentagon canceling troop attendances at a string of think tanks and elite universities, calling them “, 80, during a press gallery dinner in Ottawa. In a sassy move, Carney ushered a Trump impersonator onstage to lampoon the president over the ongoing U.S.-Canada trade talks.

“This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he joked, according to the Post.

, Carney had vowed that Canada would not cave to Trump in its push for a fair trade deal, and that it would never become America’s 51st state. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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