Hegseth isn’t just blowing his war on Iran.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked Pete Hegseth’s Defense Department from dismissing more than two dozen transgender service members. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.

Circuit denied the Pentagon’s request to implement the policy, which the court found in a June ruling was driven by a desire toHegseth’s department appealed that decision. In the meantime, it attempted to implement the policy while the Supreme Court considers whether to hear its appeal. But in a court filing on Tuesday, Barack Obama-appointed Judge Robert Wilkins said Hegseth and the Trump administration had failed to provide any substantial reason to carry out the policy in the interim.

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“The government has not alleged any irreparable harm that will result from retention of the currently serving Plaintiffs—decorated service members who have ‘served honorably’ while meeting ‘all military standards’ during their service,”“Instead of contesting these facts, the government generically asserts that our mandate requires the military to “implement a policy” that it believes “poses ‘substantial risks’ to an effective national defense. ” Bill Clinton-appointed Judge Judith Rogers also voted to deny the Pentagon’s request to delay the mandate, while Donald Trump-appointed Judge Justin Walker sided with the administration.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast. The court initially found the policy unlawful based on the executive order Trump signed in January 2025, which claimed the sexual identity of transgender service members “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life. ”In his June ruling, Wilkins said the restrictions appeared “arbitrary” and unsupported by evidence.

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“The government’s stated reason for issuing the Hegseth Policy as based solely upon gender dysphoria was pretextual, and that instead, the Hegseth Policy was premised, at least in part, on a non-legitimate state interest to harm the politically unpopular group of transgender persons,” Wilkins wrote for the majority. At the time, Hegseth struck a defiant tone in response to the ruling.

“See you at SCOTUS,” he wrote in an X post. Months later, the former Fox News anchor may be more jaded than before. Hegseth has been dogged by controversies, and rumors that the defense secretary would be sacked after Republicans’ crushing midterm losses reached a fever pitch last week. Still, the infantry officer, who has been married three times, held his head high during a Wednesday morning service at the Pentagon, where Pastor Douglas Wilson joined him.

Wilson, who leads Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, is known for opposing women’s suffrage and their right to vote. He has also argued that homosexuality and abortion should be outlawed. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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