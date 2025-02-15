Pentagon Offers Reinstatement to Troops Discharged Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

The Department of Defense is extending an offer for reinstatement to service members who were discharged or left the military due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The memo outlines the requirements for eligibility, including reenlistment for at least two years and a screening process. It also emphasizes the use of waiver authorities and prioritizes applications related to COVID-19.

The Defense Department is reaching out again to service members who were discharged or voluntarily left the military due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate . The department issued a memo, stating that all personnel who choose to return will have to reenlist for at least two years. Darin Selnick, the Defense Department 's undersecretary for personnel, characterized the vaccine mandate as an “unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary burden” on service members .

The memo directs the military services to set up a program to contact these troops within two months. At least 8,200 troops were discharged in 2021 for refusing the vaccine. While the military services sent out notices in 2023 informing those discharged over the vaccine that they could return, only 113 have reenlisted so far. Defense officials previously suggested that many troops used the vaccine mandate as a convenient way to leave their service obligations quickly. This new offer aims to attract more service members by allowing them to return at their previous rank, receive back pay, benefits, and bonuses, as long as they meet all reinstatement requirements. However, the cost of this program remains unclear. To be eligible for reinstatement, individuals must pass weight, fitness, medical, and other requirements. They may be refused if they now have a criminal record or other disqualifying factors. Officers will need to go through a recommissioning process, which is a relatively straightforward appointment procedure. The memo emphasizes using waiver authorities to maximize eligibility, with a significant departure from tradition by granting authority to reject waiver requests only to very senior, Senate-confirmed civilian leaders. The memo also directs the services to identify those discharged solely for refusing the vaccine within 30 days and initiate contact programs within 60 days. Service members will be given 60 days to decide whether to return after receiving an estimate of back pay and other compensation. This offer is valid for one year from the memo's date, February 7th. Service members interested in returning must go through the Boards for Correction of Military/Naval Records screening process. The memo prioritizes swift action and expedites applications related to COVID-19. Those who voluntarily left to avoid the vaccine can also apply for reinstatement but will not receive back pay and must commit to a two-year reenlistment. They need to submit a written statement explaining their departure





