Pentagon Offers Reinstatement to Discharged COVID-19 Vaccine Refusers

The Pentagon is reaching out to service members who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, offering them the chance to return to the military with back pay and benefits. The move comes after a previous outreach in 2023 saw only a small number of reinstatements.

The Pentagon is extending an olive branch to service members who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. In a memo released on X, Darin Selnick, the Defense Department 's undersecretary for personnel, stated that the vaccine mandate was an 'unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary burden' on troops. The memo directs the military branches to initiate a program to contact those who were forced out or voluntarily left the service due to the mandate within the next two months.

Those eligible for reinstatement can return at their previous rank and receive back pay, benefits, and bonuses, as long as they meet all requirements. Military officials have acknowledged that at least 8,200 troops were discharged in 2021 for refusing the vaccine. A previous outreach in 2023 to these discharged service members resulted in only 113 reenlistments. Officials suggested at the time that many viewed the vaccine mandate as an easy way to exit their service obligations. This new offer, however, aims to incentivize more individuals to return by addressing concerns about lost rank, pay, and benefits.The memo emphasizes a streamlined reinstatement process, urging the military branches to 'broadly apply waiver authorities to permit maximum eligibility, as appropriate.' Notably, only very senior Senate-confirmed civilian leaders will have the authority to deny a waiver request, a highly unusual step. The memo outlines a 30-day window for identifying those discharged solely for vaccine refusal and a 60-day deadline to start contacting them. Service members will have 60 days to decide upon receiving an estimate of back pay and other compensation. This offer is valid for one year from February 7th, 2023. Service members seeking reinstatement will undergo screening through the Boards for Correction of Military/Naval Records process, which the memo directs to prioritize COVID-related applications. Volunteers who left to avoid the vaccine can also apply for reinstatement but will not receive back pay and must commit to a two-year reenlistment.





