Pentagon labels tech giant Alibaba and electric car maker BYD as aiding Chinese military

The move prevents them from securing U.S. defense contracts.

FILE – Models stand next to a latest EV car from Chinese automaker BYD showcased at the Auto China 2026, in Beijing, April 25, 2026.

The list, updated and published Monday by the Pentagon, now sanctions well-known, non-state-owned Chinese companies that are not traditionally considered to be in the defense or security sector. It reflects growing wariness of Beijing’s strategy of tapping the strength ofthat the Pentagon considers to have links to the Chinese military — not only those directly controlled by the Chinese military and security forces but also those contributing to the country’s defense industrial base.

When updating the list last year, the Pentagon said the Chinese military sought to acquire advanced technologies and expertise developed by Chinese companies, universities and research programs that “appear to be civilian entities. ” The Chinese Embassy on Monday accused the U.S. of “overstretching the concept of national security and making discriminatory lists to go after Chinese companies. ” It said Chinese companies observe the laws and regulations of the countries where they do business.

“The U.S. should stop its wrong practice and create a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies,” the embassy said in a statement. This year’s list has grown to 188 Chinese entities, up from last year’s roughly 130 named by the Pentagon. It already had covered companies such as DJI, a major maker of consumer drones.

While a company on the list can still do business in the U.S., it faces reputational damage and could be subject to more restrictions. FILE – A visitor walks in front of Alibaba booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, China, Friday, July 18, 2025.

In naming Alibaba, the Pentagon said the tech giant helps boost China’s defense industrial base because it is affiliated with the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Alibaba is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Pentagon said BYD and Baidu are affiliated with the same ministry, which oversees China’s technology and industrial policies.

BYD is dominant in the global electric vehicle market, and President Donald Trump said in January that he would welcomeAnother addition is the Chinese robotics company Unitree, whose dancing robots impressed Simon Cowell on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent. ” The Pentagon said the company “knowingly received assistance” from the Chinese government through its designation as a small or medium-sized company that is highly innovative, highly competitive globally and critical to the country’s supply chain.





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