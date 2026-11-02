The Pentagon is investigating coordinated cyber attacks on US military base freezers, mirroring similar sabotage across Europe that disrupted hundreds of grocery stores.

The Pentagon has launched a formal investigation into suspected cyber sabotage targeting food storage infrastructure at fourteen United States military bases. Investigators believe hackers deliberately disabled refrigeration units in commissaries, the Department of Defense-run grocery stores serving military families and retirees. The disruptions occurred primarily during the night in August, causing critical failures in temperature control systems essential for preserving perishable goods.

Scope Of Base Failures And Evidence

Sources confirmed to Reuters that six specific bases experienced immediate disruptions to their fridges and freezers on a single night in August. Researchers monitoring these technical failures logged outage reports extending to as many as fourteen locations, indicating a broader pattern of compromise than initially reported. At one affected installation, internal freezer temperatures rose significantly throughout the night, resulting in thawed and leaking stock when staff opened the doors the following morning.

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Fort Huachuca in Arizona publicly addressed the incident on its official Facebook page on August 26. The base announced that its commissary freezer entered an unintended defrost mode, heating up all stored food items. This specific failure mode suggests a remote command was issued to override standard cooling protocols rather than a simple mechanical breakdown.

Parallel Attacks Across European Markets

The Pentagon is coordinating its response with European allies after discovering a similar spate of overnight freezer attacks striking hundreds of grocery stores from Finland to France. This coordinated campaign represents a significant escalation in cyber-physical threats against civilian supply chains. The same type of sabotage targeted stores across at least seven countries again early this morning, driving refrigeration units to reach temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius, which equals 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

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This event marks the second such cyber strike within a three-week period. In Belgium, more than fifty stores were targeted, while additional incidents emerged in Ireland, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Smaller shops in Sweden and several outlets in Finland were also compromised. Officials in France reported that approximately seven hundred of the country's ten thousand supermarkets lost refrigeration earlier this month, with some equipment overheating enough to cause fires.

Investigation Mechanisms And Technical Links

A unit of the US Cyber Command is working in close coordination with interagency partners and law enforcement agencies to trace the source of the intrusion. The Army Criminal Investigation Division's Cyber Field Office has joined the hunt and is actively communicating with French police regarding the European outages. Despite these efforts, investigators have not yet identified any suspects or attributed the attacks to a specific nation-state actor.

Technical analysis reveals a common vulnerability among the affected European retailers. A spokeswoman for the Swedish retail chain ICA stated that every affected store was connected to an external refrigeration control system supplied by the Danish manufacturer Danfoss. This is the same supplier targeted in France. The compromised stores relied on a 4G mobile connection rather than an upgraded 5G system, leaving them more exposed to network-based intrusions.

Impact On Personnel And Supply Logistics

The Defense Commissary Agency took immediate steps to shift stock to other temperature-controlled sites to limit financial losses. While the stores remained open, Naval Station Newport and Fort Irwin sold only dry goods while technicians worked to restore functionality. Commissaries are distinct from mess halls that feed active-duty troops; they serve as discount grocery stores for service members, retirees, and their families who purchase goods for their homes.

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French Finance Minister Roland Lescure informed Parliament that while there is no risk to overall French food supplies, the attack touched the heart of the country's food security. The incident highlights the fragility of modern automated retail infrastructure when subjected to deliberate cyber interference. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as part of a broader effort to secure critical supply chain nodes against future hostile actions.