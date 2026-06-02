Pentagon Hires Jan. 6 Riot Participant for Counterterrorism Role

The Department of Defense has appointed Elias Irizarry, a former Citadel cadet who pleaded guilty to charges related to the January 6 Capitol breAch, to a sensitive counterterrorism division, sparking debate over vetting and accountability.

Elias Irizarry ,a former Citadel cadet who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the January 6 , 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been hired by the Department of Defense for a sensitive counterterrorism position.

A Pentagon spokesperson, John Valdez, defended the appointment, calling Irizarry a qualified, patriotic young professional. This hiring has drawn scrutiny given Irizarry's prior involvement in the riot. according to reports, Irizarry was assigned to the department's Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict Office's irregular warfare and counterterrorism division.

Irizarry, then a 19-year-old cadet, pleaded guilty in 2022 to one misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted area. prosecutors initially charged him with additional offenses,including disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, before a plea agreement was reached. Federal prosecutors said Irizarry attended President Donald Trump's Cease the Steal rally before joining the crowd that breached the Capitol.

Court filings detailed his actions: he carried a metal pole from a broken bike rack, climbed scaffOlding outside the Capitol and entered the building through a window. Prosecutors described him as an active participant in the riot, though they did not accuse him of assaulting law enforcement officers. in March 2023, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced Irizarry to 14 days in jail and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution.

Irizarry afterwards expressed remorse, writing in a letter to the court that his participation brought great shame on himself, his family and the country. He noted he did not view himself as a victim and acknowledged the harm caused to Capitol staff and police officers. The Citadel suspended Irizarry after his guilty plea for violating the school's standards of conduct. according to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the Citadel in May 2024 with a B.A. in political science.

The Pentagon's decision to place a convicted Jan. 6 participant in a counterterrorism role has raised questions about the vetting process for political appointees and the message it sends regarding accountability for the Capitol attack. Valdez criticized the Washington Post for reporting on Irizarrys appointment, accusing the newspaper of not caring about national security and publishing classified information. This defense underscores the administration's stance on integrating individuals with past protest-related convictions into national security roles.

The case highlights the ongoing debate over the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants and their reintegration into public service. while Irizarry served a brief jail sentence and expressed remorse, his appointment to a sensitive defense position contrasts with the severe charges many other rioters faced. critics argue that such appointments undermine the rule of law and the integrity of institutions tasked with protecting the country. supporters, however,might view it as an opportunity for redemption and a reflection of a second chance ethos. The incident also reflects broader political polarization, with the administration framing Irizarry as a patriotic professional and opponents seeing it as a glorification of the insurrection.

The Department of Defense's Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict Office deals with irregular warfare and counterterrorism, making the appointment particularly sensitive given Irizarrys past actions at the Capitol. The lack of specific accusations of violence against Irizarry may factor into the administrations calculation,but his active participation in breaching the Capitol remains a serious offense in the eyes of many.

The story continues to evolve as more details emerge about the vetting process and the rationale behind hiring individuals with criminal records from the Jan. 6 events





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