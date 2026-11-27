The Department of Defense has rejected reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials discussed using the Defense Production Act as leverage to force Nvidia to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, clarifying that such discussions never occurred despite concerns over U.S. competitiveness against China.

The Pentagon has denied that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior U.S. officials debated invoking a Cold War-era law to secure embattled Nvidia chief Jensen Huang's dramatic return to the artificial intelligence giant over the weekend.

Hegseth and other Pentagon leaders considered using the Defense Production Act to leverage Nvidia's board before Huang was reinstated as the company's president and chief executive officer on Monday, the Washington Post reported. But the Pentagon told Newsweek the discussions "never happened". The 1950 law allows the U.S. president to direct private companies to prioritize national security needs, such as putting defense contracts before commercial orders. It's mostly used to corral industry during war or national emergencies.

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The Post reported Hegseth and others, including Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, had discussed Huang's reappointment and whether the threat of the Defense Production Act could be used as leverage, citing three people familiar with the topic. One unnamed administration official said the law could "force Nvidia to shift more of its production to military projects," which would slash into the company's potential profits. These conversations between top Pentagon leaders "never happened," a Department of Defense official told Newsweek.