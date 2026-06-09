The U.S. Department of Defense has classified BYD as a Chinese military company, citing affiliations with Chinese state entities and its role in military-civil fusion. This designation excludes BYD from Pentagon contracts as the automaker aggressively expands inTo North America with affordable EVs, challenging Tesla and raising national security alarms in Congress.

The U.S. Department of Defense has added Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD to its list of 'Chinese military companies,' a move that will disqualify the Shenzhen-based automaker from future Pentagon contracts. the updated list,released on Monday, also includes e-commerce giant Alibaba and search engine Baidu .

BYD's inclusion coincides with its push to gain a foothold in the North American market, riding on strong consumer interest and competitive pricing. According to the Pentagon, BYD is 'directly and indirectly affiliated' with China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and 'indirectly affiliated' with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The Defense Department further classifies BYD as a 'military-civil fusion contributor to the Chinese defense industrial base' due to its ties to the ministry and its location within or affiliation with a military-civil fusion enterprise zone. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to elaborate on these assertions. BYD's sales surge highlights its growing global influence. The firm sold 2.26 million vehicles in 2025, a 28% increase from 2024, outpacing Teslas 1.64 million deliveries that same year.

Its entry-level Seagull model, unavailable in the United States, is slated for a Canadian launch by year's end at a price of approximately $18,000 USD, undercutting Tesla's Model 3, which starts near $37,000. Canada recently reduced tariffs on imported Chinese EVs from 100% to 6.1%, permitting 49,000 such vehicles annually. yet,U.S. political resistance remains formidable. In March,Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared BYD vehicles 'a direct threat to America's global competitiveness, national security and automotive industrial base.

' Congressman Bob Fine (R-VA), a former American International Automobile Dealers Association chairman, warned at a May Washington,D.C. event that BYD's low prices could devastate domestic EV investments: 'The fact that it's so inexpensive would destroy every other car company's investment in electric vehicles. ' While former President Donald Trump indicated openness to BYD building plants in the U.S., emphasizing job creation, the White House maintained that national security remains paramount.

Legislative efforts on Capitol Hill aim to curb Chinese EV imports and tighten data security rules, reflecting bipartisan concern. BYD at preseNt confronts a complex landscape where market appeal collides with geopolitical tensions, potentially reshaping the North American EV market if barriers ease





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