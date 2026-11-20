Pentagon AARO documents 18 UAP cases from 1947 to 2026. Recent 2026 reports from Los Angeles, Anchorage, and Texas feature jellyfish-like objects. Analysis of data and witness claims.

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office released a comprehensive analysis of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena reports spanning from 1947 to 2026, covering data from the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Iraq. The report documents 18 specific cases of objects described as jellyfish, squid, or kite-like, with the most recent claims emerging in November 2026. This extensive review aims to categorize these visual sightings and provide a unified understanding of historical and contemporary anomalous activity.

The most heavily scrutinized entry in the archive dates back to October 2017 at Al Taqaddum Air Base in Iraq. An infrared sensor captured more than seventeen minutes of footage showing an object floating above the installation. AARO assessed with high confidence that this specific object was consistent with a cluster of fully and partially inflated balloons, providing one of the few definitive identifications in the dataset.

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Recent social media activity has fueled continued speculation about these phenomena. On November 14, 2026, a user alleged that three similar objects appeared over Los Angeles, though this claim remains entirely uncorroborated by official agencies. A video circulating on the same day was captioned with Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and was published by TV Azteca, credited to a user handle named @UAPWixy. The filming date and precise location for this video remain unverified.

Further digital evidence appeared from Arlington, Texas, where a repost placed footage of a similar object in that city on November 13, 2026. The original recording's context, including its true filming date and location, remains unverified. A preview image from a November 16 Instagram repost by the account @dronesnj highlights the visual content associated with this specific claim, adding to the volume of unconfirmed online reports.

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Historical cases within the archive provide context for long-term trends in public sightings. On March 28, 2026, a pilot reported seeing a dark shape with branchlike appendages during an approach to Dallas Love Field in Farmers Branch, Texas. The flight crew could not determine whether the object was moving horizontally, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the sighting.

Another 2026 case occurred in Olancha, California, on August 24, when two witnesses reported a translucent, nearly stationary shape and submitted photographs to authorities. The official archive categorizes this specific case as a probable balloon, distinguishing it from more ambiguous entries. This classification helps separate likely atmospheric debris from truly unidentified phenomena.

Community submissions have also contributed significant visual data. A June 18, 2026, entry from Helena, Montana, included video of a floating object described as having tendrils. Former AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick noted that the motion of the object resembled a kite with streamers. The available footage leaves the exact identity of the object open to interpretation.

Sara Jane Osborn captured a dark shape with dangling strands while photographing a rainbow in Anchorage, Alaska, on June 15, 2026. The still image from this event, distributed via GadgetReview, provides visual evidence that experts are still analyzing to determine the nature of the object. The combination of rainbow photography and the object's appearance adds a unique layer to the visual record.

Professional aviation perspectives remain rare but valuable. In Camarillo, California, on April 23, 2022, two pilots on a civilian flight submitted an account of a translucent form. The pilots described the object changing from a jellyfish-like shape to an elongated one as it moved through the air, offering a detailed description of its dynamic movement.

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Legacy data points further illustrate the persistence of these visual reports. A July 24, 2021, witness in Manhattan, New York, described a squid-shaped object. Moderators of the community archive marked this case as Likely Identified, labeling it a probable conventional object or known phenomenon rather than an anomaly.

Delays in civilian documentation often complicate analysis. A September 11, 2022, account from East St. Paul, Manitoba, described a large, pale pink jellyfish-like shape seen from a window for about twenty seconds. The report was officially filed the following April, highlighting the administrative lag typical in such submissions.

Other entries include a December 31, 2024, case from Fort Ord, California, where a mountain biker posted drone footage of a dark, jellyfish-shaped object. An entry from Parkersburg, West Virginia, on August 14, 2025, remains approximate in its dating but is included in the broader statistical analysis of transnational sightings.

The compilation criteria required a reported location, a source describing a jellyfish, squid, or tentacle-like shape, and enough detail to distinguish it from a repost. Multiple uploads of the Anchorage footage count as one report. Claims lacking original files, documented camera locations, or second independent recordings are excluded to maintain analytical rigor.