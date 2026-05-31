Pensions Policy to Cut Savings for 2.9 Million Workers, HMRC Data Shows

A new analysis of HMRC figures reveals that Chancellor Rachel Reeves's proposed cap on salary sacrifice pension contributions will reduce retirement savings for nearly three million people, including a significant number of basic-rate taxpayers, contradicting the government's assertion that the measure primarily targets high earners.

Rachel Reeves 's proposed £5 billion pension tax reform could diminish the retirement savings of nearly three million workers, according to data obtained via a freedom of information request.

The Chancellor introduced the measure in the November 2025 Autumn Budget, targeting salary sacrifice pension contributions. The Treasury plans to impose a £2,000 cap on such contributions before they become subject to National Insurance. Amounts exceeding this limit will incur an eight percent charge on earnings up to the basic rate threshold of £50,270, and two percent on higher rate earnings above that.

The government frames the policy as a way to prevent high earners from excessively boosting their pensions without paying tax, projecting £4 billion in revenue. However, HM Revenue & Customs forecasts indicate that 2.3 million higher-rate taxpayers and 666,000 basic-rate earners will reduce their pension contributions due to the cap.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister now with LCP, condemned the policy as more harmful than disclosed, noting that a quarter of those affected are basic-rate taxpayers, contradicting the government's claim that it mainly targets the wealthy. He criticized the inconsistency between encouraging pension saving and implementing measures that reduce it. Industry experts like Jon Greer of Quilter called the move misguided, especially when many Britons already face inadequate retirement savings.

The HMRC data follows a separate review warning that nearly half of working-age adults are not saving enough for retirement, with middle-income earners, women, and the self-employed most vulnerable





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