Pensioner Banned for a Decade After Keeping Cats and Chickens in Appalling Conditions

A 70-year-old woman has been banned from keeping animals for ten years and fined after RSPCA inspectors found six cats and thirteen chickens in dire conditions at her Dorset mansion, with one kitten euthanized due to a fractured spine and infections.

A 70-year-old pensioner, Anik Sexton, has been banned from keeping animals for ten years after being found guilty of five counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The case involved six cats and thirteen chickens kept in appalling conditions at her £1.1 million five-bedroom home, The Old Rectory, in West Parley, Dorset. Inspections during the 2020 national Covid lockdowns revealed the cats confined to small crates without adequate food, water, bedding, or proper ventilation. One kitten, Timothy, was discovered paralysed with a fractured spine and infected wounds on his paws, necessitating euthanasia. A veterinarian determined he would have endured severe, continuous pain for months.

Two other cats, Paul and Nell, were underweight with unkempt coats, severe dental disease, dehydration, and malnutrition. Three more cats, Boris, Dillon, and William, were kept in small, unhygienic cages showing significant stress and distress. The thirteen chickens suffered from bumblefoot, a painful bacterial infection, respiratory disease, and other preventable conditions, with no bedding or veterinary treatment provided. Sexton admitted to taking in animals for fifteen years, with her menagerie expanding during the pandemic.

She claimed she kept cats in crates because they were not neutered and she lacked funds for the procedure, and she disputed the severity of Timothy's condition and her recognition of animal illnesses. Her defense described her care as well-intentioned but incompetent.

However, Judge Jonathan Fuller at Bournemouth Crown Court stated that the conditions were obviously appalling to any observer. While accepting there was no intentional cruelty, the judge noted Sexton showed no insight, remorse, or regret and had a clear inability or unwillingness to recognize the need for change. She was ordered to pay an £8,000 fine within twelve months or face four months in prison, plus £71,000 in costs, potentially forcing the sale of her capital-rich home.

The ban cannot be challenged for at least six years. Additional charges concerning the conditions for 223 birds, nine cats, and a rabbit were withdrawn following the conviction. RSPCA Inspector Patrick Bailey expressed disappointment that Sexton largely ignored repeated offers of help, improvement notices, and warnings over multiple visits, leading to a lengthy court process that could have been avoided with cooperation, ultimately improving the lives of many animals





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Animal Welfare RSPCA Prosecution Causing Unnecessary Suffering Pet Neglect Dorset Bournemouth Crown Court Ten-Year Ban Animal Cruelty Convictions Pensioner Convicted

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Pensioner banned from keeping animals for 10 years after keeping cats and chickens in appalling conditions at £1.1m mansionA 70-year-old woman has been banned from keeping animals for a decade and faces substantial fines after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to multiple cats and chickens kept in deplorable conditions at her Dorset mansion. Despite warnings from the RSPCA, Anik Sexton failed to improve animal welfare, leading to severe neglect including a kitten with a fractured spine that had to be euthanised. The court ordered her to pay nearly £80,000 and she may be forced to sell her home.

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