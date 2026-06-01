Steve Webb answers a reader's question about how the new inheritance tax rules will affect their defined benefit pension.

Pension rules and inheritance tax: what you need to know. Steve Webb answers a reader's question about how the new inheritance tax rules will affect their defined benefit pension .

The changes will come into effect in April 2027, but it's not clear yet how they will work in practice. One thing that is clear, however, is that the changes will not affect couples who are married or in a civil partnership. This is because the government has said that transfers to UK tax resident spouses and civil partners are exempt from inheritance tax.

However, there are some cases where the death of a member of a defined benefit pension scheme could trigger a potential inheritance tax liability. For example, if a lump sum is paid to someone other than the member's husband, wife or civil partner, this could be subject to inheritance tax.

The government has said that 'death in service' lump sums payable to those who die whilst still actively working in the employment to which the scheme relates will not be affected. However, 'death in deferment' lump sums and funeral grants still count. It's still not clear exactly where the dividing line sits between 'death in service' and 'death in deferment' payouts, and this is something that needs to be clarified by HMRC as a matter of urgency.

An HMRC spokesperson said: 'We want to help people get their tax right and we're continuing to provide information about how the taxation of unused pension funds and death benefit will work. We recently published a detailed note to provide further clarity for stakeholders. This included a timetable for when regulations and guidance will be shared and published over the coming months.





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Inheritance Tax Pension Rules Defined Benefit Pension Inheritance Tax Changes HMRC

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