Pension Industry Shifts to Flex-Then-Fix Retirement Models

New polling reveals pension professionals favor flexible retirement income over annuities, driven by regulatory changes and the need for long-term member security.

A fundamental transformation is underway in the UK pension sector as the industry moves away from the traditional end-point model of retirement income. Recent polling conducted at an event organized by the SPP indicates that pension professionals increasingly favor a " flex then fix" approach for managing decumulation. This shift suggests that default investment pathways must now support members for decades after they leave work, rather than stopping at the point of retirement.

Regulatory Drivers for New Pathways

The Pension Schemes Act 2026 serves as a primary regulatory trigger compelling schemes to redesign their default investment strategies. The SPP framing highlights that the old model, which converted accumulated pots into a single guaranteed annuity, no longer fits modern retirement realities. Members may now spend two or three decades drawing on their savings, requiring a flight path that extends well beyond the retirement date. Guided retirement solutions are emerging as the delivery mechanism to bridge this gap between accumulation and long-term decumulation.

Survey results from attendees show a decisive preference for flexible early retirement years paired with greater security later. Specifically, 49% of respondents identified "flex then fix" as the most popular retirement solution they expect to dominate within ten years. This approach allows for drawdown-style flexibility initially, followed by a secured income phase, contrasting sharply with the single-purchase annuity model that defined previous generations.

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Declining Popularity of Traditional Annuities

Holistic Approaches to Member Outcomes

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The survey data reveals a stark decline in confidence regarding traditional end-of-retirement annuity purchases. Only 3% of attendees selected annuities as the preferred solution for the next decade, marking the lowest support among all options presented. Another 6% chose "something else," while Income drawdown and Retirement CDC tied at 21% each. This low percentage for annuities underscores the fading of the traditional standalone product, though it does not eliminate the concept of guaranteed income entirely. Industry experts interpret the 3% figure as a signal about distribution and timing rather than a total rejection of security. The "fix" element of the "flex then fix" model implies that annuities or similar secure income products will likely play a role in later stages of retirement. Providers with large existing annuity books should view this as a directive to adapt their offerings for later-life security rather than exiting the market. The standalone purchase at the exact moment of retirement is what is becoming obsolete, not the provision of a baseline income.Dilara Uyduran, a Chartered Financial Planner at Hymans Robertson Personal Wealth, chaired the event and provided context for these shifting trends. She noted that the popularity of flexible models reflects a strong appetite for balancing immediate liquidity with long-term financial safety. Uyduran emphasized that better member outcomes cannot be achieved through investment strategies alone. She called for a combination of investment and income solutions supported by accessible expert guidance and holistic retirement planning.

This call for a holistic approach was echoed in the second question of the poll, which asked what matters most for delivering better member outcomes. Respondents split roughly three ways, with 32% selecting better investment and income solutions as the top priority. The industry does not appear to believe that any single lever, such as fund selection, delivers optimal results. Instead, the data points toward a need for bundled default propositions that integrate advice or guidance with financial products.

Competitive Battleground and Future Impact

The poll of approximately 200 attendees serves as a directional sentiment indicator rather than a representative forecast of the entire industry. The self-selected group of engaged pension professionals suggests that decumulation will become the next competitive battleground for scheme designers. If the "flex then fix" model becomes the default expectation, significant pressure will fall on scheme providers, advisers, and regulators to adapt their infrastructure. Schemes must now design pathways that are robust enough to handle complex, decades-long withdrawal strategies. For advisers, this shift suggests a transition in their value proposition from simple product selection to ongoing retirement planning. The data implies that the industry is ready to move beyond the simple accumulation phase and embrace the complexities of the decumulation era. As the Pension Schemes Act 2026 takes effect, the alignment of regulatory frameworks with these professional preferences will determine how quickly these new flexible solutions reach the broader market.