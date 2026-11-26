The mayor said the city is finishing its first pass and will begin second pass soon.

MOBILE, Ala. - Debris cleanup is continuing in Pensacola after Hurricane Isaias, and the city is finishing the first pass and will begin the second pass soon, Mayor D.C.

Reeves said. Debris totals so far The storm left the city with 1.2 million cubic yards of debris. Reeves said the city has picked up more than 805,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and more than 29,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris. Timeline and curb deadline Work is expected to continue over the next four-five weeks.

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The city is urging residents to have all of their debris on the curb by Monday.