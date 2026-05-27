Penpa Tsering sworn in for a second term to lead Tibet’s government-in-exile

Penpa Tsering has been sworn in for a second term as the president of Tibet’s government-in-exile based in India.

Russia maintains attacks on Ukraine, as Kyiv is warned to brace for a possible major barrageChemical tank implosion in Washington state kills 1 and leaves 9 missingNaomi Osaka’s sequined gold dress at the French Open reminds her of the Eiffel Tower at nightDaniel Harding, British conductor and pilot, to follow Dudamel as LA Philharmonic music directorAs US stock market hits new highs, 2 of 3 Americans are cutting back on spending, survey showsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon. That comes at cost to hydropowerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryHRW acusa a los EAU de entrenar a mercenarios colombianos para la guerra en SudánExceptionally early heat wave shatters records and brings deaths in EuropeThe Afternoon WireChemical tank implosion in Washington state kills 1 and leaves 9 missingNaomi Osaka’s sequined gold dress at the French Open reminds her of the Eiffel Tower at nightDaniel Harding, British conductor and pilot, to follow Dudamel as LA Philharmonic music directorAs US stock market hits new highs, 2 of 3 Americans are cutting back on spending, survey showsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon. That comes at cost to hydropowerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryHRW acusa a los EAU de entrenar a mercenarios colombianos para la guerra en Sudán





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