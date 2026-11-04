Penny Proud Becomes Santa in New The Proud Family Wizmas Trailer

Disney Television Animation releases the trailer for The Proud Family: Wizmas, featuring Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud transformed into Santa Claus.

The upcoming stop-motion special titled The Proud Family: Wizmas centers on Penny Proud, a central character from the animated series, as she navigates a chaotic holiday season. The narrative is triggered when the character Wizard Kelly attempts to replace the traditional Christmas celebration with his own invention known as Wizmas. This new holiday concept leads to significant conflict within the community and forces Penny into an unexpected role as the deliverer of gifts.

Wizmas Holiday Concept Introduction

The trailer begins with Wizard Kelly announcing his new holiday initiative to the public. He declares, "Ho, ho, ho, Merry Wizmas Eve, y'all! That's right. The Wizard done changed the name of Christmas, y'all!" His announcement aims to establish a new festive tradition that diverges from established customs. The concept is presented with enthusiasm by the character, who intends to reshape how the season is celebrated.

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However, the introduction of Wizmas quickly encounters resistance from members of the community. Santa Claus questions children at a shopping mall about their desires for the new holiday. This interaction serves as a backdrop for Penny Proud to voice her strong objections to the changes being proposed by Wizard Kelly. Her perspective highlights the tension between tradition and the new idea being pushed forward.

Penny Proud explicitly challenges the validity of the new holiday during the mall scene. She tells Santa, "You know there's no such thing as Wizmas. It's just a made-up fake holiday for Wizard Kelly to make even more money. You should be ashamed!" Her words cause distress among the children present and generate disorder in the town. This moment establishes the central conflict of the special, as the community reacts negatively to the suggestion.

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Transformation Into Santa Claus

The chaos surrounding Wizmas causes Santa to abandon his duties. He announces his intention to leave the situation behind, stating, "I'm gonna get out of here and do me." When Penny asks who will be responsible for delivering the presents, Santa replies, "You can do it for all I care." This refusal to continue his role creates a vacuum that Penny must address.

Penny insists that she is not suitable for the task, responding, "But I'm not Santa!" Despite her objections, Santa uses magic to alter her appearance. He tells her, "You are now," while dressing her in a Santa costume. This magical intervention forces Penny into the role of Santa Claus, setting the stage for the comedic challenges she will face. The transformation is a pivotal moment that drives the plot of the special.

Once transformed, Penny begins her efforts to deliver presents to the children of the town. Her attempts result in several chaotic situations that provide a preview of the holiday comedy featured in the special. These events highlight the difficulties Penny faces in fulfilling a role that was thrust upon her without her consent. The trailer showcases these mishaps to entertain viewers and build anticipation for the release.

Production Details and Cast Information

The Proud Family: Wizmas is produced by Disney Television Animation in collaboration with the Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. The use of stop-motion animation adds a distinct visual style to the special, differentiating it from the previous iterations of the franchise. This production choice emphasizes the creative effort put into bringing the story to life.

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Kyla Pratt returns to voice the character of Penny Proud, maintaining continuity with the previous series. She is joined by Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, and JoMarie Payton, who reprise their roles as members of the Proud family. Their involvement ensures that the core dynamics of the family remain intact. The guest cast includes additional voices that support the main narrative.

Bruce W. Smith, the creator of the franchise, serves as a director alongside co-director David H. Brooks. This dual leadership structure guides the creative vision of the special. Ralph Farquhar acts as a writer and executive producer, contributing to the storyline and overall production quality. Kurt Farquhar returns as the songwriter and composer, ensuring the musical elements align with the series' tone.

The special features six new original songs composed by Kurt Farquar. These tracks are designed to enhance the holiday atmosphere and support the narrative. Fans can explore existing content from the franchise, including The Proud Family, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and The Proud Family Movie on Disney+. The new special will join this library, offering viewers additional entertainment during the holiday season.