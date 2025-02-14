Penny Hardaway's Journey: From NBA Star to Memphis Head Coach

This article explores Penny Hardaway's transition from NBA All-Star to college basketball coach, focusing on his journey at the University of Memphis. It examines his early struggles, the impact of his recruiting prowess, and the challenges he faced amidst NCAA investigations. The piece highlights his growth as a coach and the program's recent success.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- There are certain things you have to prepare for when your coach is one of the most gifted talents to ever play the sport. Take it from Hunter, a sophomore guard for the Memphis Tigers . During a pregame shootaround the morning of the Tigers' January game against Wichita State, Penny Hardaway -- a four-time NBA All-Star who is in his seventh season as the head coach of his alma mater -- was showing Hunter how to make a certain pass against a zone.

'That's what I've been trying to get you to do,' Hardaway said while demonstrating what he wanted Hunter to do.'You say, 'No I can't.' Yes you can.''His brain is through the roof,' Hunter told ESPN about his legendary coach.'He sees plays and you don't even know what happened. He sees stuff develop before it develops and it's crazy.' Nicholas Jourdain said.'Perfection is what it's all about. When someone's able to see the game the way he sees it, it's like, how did you not know to make that play?' As valuable as his NBA experience looks on paper, Hardaway now views that basketball IQ as having held him back early in his college coaching career. When he returned to Memphis in 2018, Hardaway thought being a basketball savant was enough. 'I just thought it was going to be easier because I knew the game,' Hardaway told ESPN in January.'I knew the game at a high level ... but what I didn't know is how hard it was going to be to wingame on this level. I was always a preparation guy. I was always an X's and O's guy. I was always a teacher, a developer. But understanding how to win on this level is different.' Seven seasons into his college coaching career, Hardaway is still learning, still figuring things out -- but he's also comfortable for seemingly the first time since replacing Tubby Smith. Now a year removed from missing the NCAA tournament altogether after a hot start, Hardaway has the Tigers securely inside the AP Top 25 and on track for their best NCAA tournament seed since John Calipari took them as a 2-seed in 2009. And the key to this season's success? Hardaway has an entirely new roster, coaching staff and administration that has allowed him to build the program as he sees fit with his newfound appreciation for what it takes to win at this level.'This is Memphis,' Hardaway famously said in 2019 after landing the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class.'We don't bluff. We want all the smoke.' That attitude was a direct reflection of the considerable expectations his hometown had of him. Hardaway is a Memphis native who played college ball for the Tigers before returning as the face of amateur basketball in the city following his 14-year run in the NBA, coaching at East High School and running the Nike-sponsored grassroots team, Team Penny. Due to his cachet among high school prospects -- his name, his popularity, his connections -- Hardaway was expected to make Memphis a talent hotbed. And that did happen almost immediately: The No. 1 prospect of the 2019 class, James Wiseman, and two more five-star prospects headlined the sport's top recruiting class just 14 months after Hardaway took the job.'I went through a phase where I only wanted the best high school players,' Hardaway said.'It was just talent and I get all these McDonald's All Americans and these lottery picks because that's what you wanted when you first came.' But the offseason trophies didn't translate to high-level in-season success. Memphis didn't go to the NCAA tournament in any of Hardaway's first three seasons at the helm, despite winning at least 20 games in all three seasons. Then constant drama followed him over the next three.into alleged violations involving Wiseman and other recruits; 18 months later, the independent accountability resolution process eventually concluded Hardaway didn't violate NCAA rules because of his long-standing philanthropy in Memphis.for three games heading into the 2023-24 season, though, as the result of a separate investigation into two 2021 visits with a high school junior that took place in the prospect's home against NCAA rules, which dictate coaches can only have in-person contact with high school juniors at their school. (Hardaway told the NCAA he was unaware of the rule at the time.) Amid the off-court tumult between the 2020-21 and 2023-24 seasons, Hardaway did punch his first NCAA tournament tickets as a head coach, taking the Tigers as an 8-seed in 2022 then a 9-seed in 2023. But the hot seat chatter started to ramp up when he couldn't take them to a third in 2024 -- especially since it had the makings to be their best Hardaway season yet. The Tigers were sitting at No. 10 in the AP poll on Jan. 15, 2024, after beating Wichita State on the road by 26 points to bring their record to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the AAC. But their campaign quickly unraveled from there, going 7-8 the rest of the way to completely miss the postseason and finish with the lowest KenPom ranking (No. 76) of Hardaway's caree





