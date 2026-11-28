As PPL works to restore power to tens of thousands of customers, a number of families in Dauphin County are having to make do without electricity, with some having to change their holiday plans.

Scott Gobrecht said his family has been playing board games and card games to get through the power outage. As PPL works to restore power to tens of thousands of customers, a number of families in Dauphin County are having to make do without electricity, with some having to change their holiday plans.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, nearly 50,000 PPL customers were still without power, with thousands in Lancaster and Dauphin counties impacted.

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“We want our customers to know that we are in this with them,” said Kelly Palmer, PPL’s Regional Affairs Director. “Our crews are out there working in the field as safely and as quickly as possible. We will not stop working until every last customer is restored. ”Some families who live near Chambers Hill Road were on hour 15 of no power when they spoke with CBS 21.