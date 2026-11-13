Pennsylvania Woman Vanished Before Testimony as Confidential Informant

Authorities continue searching for Stefanie Damron and Drozdowski, a PA confidential informant who disappeared before a 2014 grand jury. Learn about the ongoing manhunt and public safety concerns.

Pennsylvania authorities have renewed calls for information regarding the disappearance of a woman who vanished over a decade ago, just before she was scheduled to testify as a confidential informant. Drozdowski failed to appear before a grand jury in August 2014 and was subsequently entered as wanted by state police. Her case remains one of the longest-standing cold cases in the region, with investigators maintaining an active search for any trace of her whereabouts since that pivotal month.

The Mechanics of the Disappearance

Drozdowski is listed as white with blue eyes and stands approximately five feet two or three inches tall. Law enforcement estimates her weight to be between 120 and 165 pounds. Investigators have identified several distinct physical markers to aid in identification, including an Om symbol outline tattooed on her neck and a multi-color skull and flower design on her left arm. A possible shamrock tattoo is located on her right hand, features that police believe are critical for distinguishing her in public sightings.

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The timeline of her disappearance centers on March 19, 2014, which marks the last known contact with Drozdowski. On this date, she shared a post to Facebook, an interaction that police confirm was her final verified communication. Following this digital footprint, she vanished without a trace, leaving behind a void in her personal life and a complex legal situation regarding her upcoming testimony. The Pennsylvania State Police emphasize that despite the passage of time, the urgency to locate her has not diminished.

Stakeholder Positions and Community Impact

Friends and family members have expressed deep distress over the unsolved nature of the case. One individual who commented on a Pennsylvania State Police Facebook post identified herself as a former best friend of Drozdowski. She recalled that they played on a basketball team together and did everything together during their school years. This friend noted that Drozdowski did not have an easy life growing up but was constantly trying to make the best of her circumstances.

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Emotional appeals have also come from these close associates who fear for her safety. The former friend stated she hopes and prays that Drozdowski is out there somewhere and is okay. She emphasized that friends and family miss her terribly, highlighting the ongoing emotional toll the disappearance has taken on her social circle. These personal testimonies underscore the human element behind the legal statutes and police codes used to track missing persons.

Legal Proceedings and Compensation Offers

The Pennsylvania State Police offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a cold case, or the location of a wanted person or fugitive. This incentive is designed to encourage tips from individuals who may have seen Drozdowski or possess knowledge about her disappearance. Callers to the PSP Tips line are made aware that they could be eligible for this financial reward if their information is instrumental in resolving the case.

Anyone with information on Drozdowski is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre station directly at 570-821-4110. Alternatively, tips can be shared through the PSP Tips Toll Free number at 1-800-472-8477. The news release explicitly states that all callers are eligible for the reward, aiming to remove barriers to reporting. These contact channels remain open twenty-four hours a day to ensure that potential witnesses can provide information at any time.

Parallel Cases and Regional Context

While the investigation into Drozdowski continues, other high-profile cases in the region have seen recent developments. A Pennsylvania man named David Snyder of Hanover was charged with first-degree murder after confessing to killing a missing woman and leading detectives to her skeletal remains. Snyder is also charged with strangulation in the death of Kimberley Gsell, who went missing on September 29, 2019. This confession and subsequent arrest highlight the intensity of police efforts in solving missing persons cases in Pennsylvania.

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Simultaneously, authorities in Maine are still searching for Stefanie Damron, a teen who walked into the woods and vanished at the age of 13. Her disappearance has been deeply unsettling for her family and the town of New Sweden. Residents have become fearful for their own children's safety, reflecting a broader anxiety about missing persons in rural communities. These parallel cases illustrate the widespread impact of such disappearances on local populations and the persistent commitment of law enforcement to find answers. Investigators continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or sightings immediately.