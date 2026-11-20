Pennsylvania reported 97 new measles cases in the past seven days.

Pennsylvania topped 1,600 measles cases Friday, as the nation’s largest outbreak in three decade continued to spread. Pennsylvania’s measles outbreak had appeared to be slowing down in recent weeks, but on Friday the Department of Health reported 97 new cases in the past week.

Health officials have cautioned that infections could surge again as colder weather and seasonal holidays bring large groups of people together indoors. Earlier this week, the health department confirmed the state’s eighth measles-related death , an unvaccinated Clinton County resident. The state has also confirmed measles-associated deaths in Jefferson, Lancaster, Mifflin and Montour Counties.

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The health department said it has concluded its investigation into a measles-associated death reported by Franklin County’s coroner and deemed the case did not meet the state’s criteria to be considered a measles-associated death. The state defines a “measles-associated death” as one that occurs within 30 days of a person developing measles symptoms, with clinical evidence of an infection and a positive lab test for the virus, that is not caused by another unrelated incident, like a car crash.

In October, Franklin County reported that a 39-year-old woman had died after contracting measles. The woman had “several underlying conditions, including a past diagnosis of measles with treatment,” Coroner Jordan Conner said in a news release posted on Facebook. He said the woman’s cause of death was a “probable acute cardiac event due to possible complications of the measles.

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” A spokesperson for the health department declined to say which of the state’s criteria was not met by the Franklin County death, citing strict privacy laws. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. Joshua Sharfstein, a public health professor at Johns Hopkins University, said coroners and state health officials have different jobs and different frameworks for evaluating deaths.

“A coroner’s job is to make their best judgment in a particular case — what may have contributed to death,” he said. “But the state health department is going to apply a pretty rigorous definition, and the reason to do that is so it’s consistent over time. They’re not using variable judgment on a case. They’re applying a precise definition.

” He added that the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists is working on developing a nationwide definition for a measles-associated death; after widespread vaccination eliminated measles in the country, “it wasn’t an active question,” he said.

“The big picture is that there are measles-related deaths now, and there really shouldn’t be. Measles absolutely can be lethal. From a policy perspective, the goal is to not have this debate at all by avoiding serious measles outbreaks,” Sharfstein said. As of Friday, Pennsylvania has reported 1,631 cases in 46 counties this year.

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In the Philadelphia area, Bucks County has reported one case and Chester County has reported 100 cases , the third-most in the state. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 5,838 measles cases in 47 states and jurisdictions. On Tuesday, the Pan American Health Organization, a regional office of the World Health Organization, stripped the United States of its measles elimination status .

Losing the largely symbolic designation indicates that measles — a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease — is once again circulating continuously in the US.