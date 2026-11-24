Maria Middleton, an 18 year old from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, who died of an inoperable brain tumor in October 2020, has taken the first step toward possible sainthood. If canonized, she would become the first saint born between 1997 and 2012, known as Gen Z.

Maria Middleton, an 18 year old from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, who died of an inoperable brain tumor on October 8, 2020, has taken the first step toward possible sainthood in the Catholic Church.

If canonized, she would become the first saint born between 1997 and 2012, known as Gen Z. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced that Middleton is moving forward in consideration for sainthood. A petition filed by Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez highlighted Middleton's faith during her battle with the inoperable brain tumor. Her parents, Susan and Brian Middleton, said they are still trying to process what the development could mean. Susan Middleton said, Sainthood is attainable.

Also read Maria Middleton Moves Closer to Sainthood as U.S. Bishops Vote to Advance Cause

Maria Middleton Extraordinary Faith Pursuit Virtue

God created us to be saints. Brian Middleton said, Our favorite Maria quote: you don't have to be weird to be holy. She was in every way normal, but she had this extraordinary faith and pursuit of virtue. Maria Middleton was born in 2002 and grew up in Bucks County.

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She loved to dance, listened to Taylor Swift, loved her pets and enjoyed cracking jokes. Her parents described her as an ordinary teenager whose faith and pursuit of virtue were extraordinary. Middleton's charity began in middle school, according to church officials. As a youngster, she organized her parish's annual coat drive and then traveled to New York on several Thanksgivings to hand them out, according to the diocese.

Her good deeds became more ambitious as she entered high school, the diocese said. She created a fundraiser to support children with cancer, prepared meals for the elderly and led youth retreats. She also organized religious retreats and raised money for the needy. As her illness worsened, Middleton suffered from declining motor skills, vision and balance problems and headaches from the cancerous tumor.

Her mother said, It was devastating. It was a nightmare. It was a no-way-out situation. The family turned to prayer, and people around the world soon began praying for Maria.

Maria Middleton Mission Uganda Grave Visits

While battling cancer, she was able to take a mission trip to Uganda, where she met with students and then returned home to raise money for their school, according to the church. Middleton died in October 2020. Since then, people from around the world have visited her grave at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa.

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Susan Middleton said, We were curious as to what was the last thing physically she was able to write while holding a pen, and she left us with Think hope. A board memorializing Middleton, who worked through a crippling and inoperable brain tumor, was placed at the Think Hope Foundation. Notices have been posted at churches across the area asking people with information about Maria to come forward as a formal inquiry is prepared.

Vatican Sign Off Miracles Required Sainthood Process

Advancing Middleton's cause is the first step in the sainthood process. The Vatican must sign off on the process before her writings are examined. After that, two miracles would have to be attributed to her.